How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (15-16, 6-13 Big East) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-8, 12-6 Big East) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. DePaul
- The Huskies score 9.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Blue Demons give up (66.9).
- The Blue Demons score an average of 68.7 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo paces the Huskies at 8.5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1 assists and 14.8 points.
- Tyrese Martin posts 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Andre Jackson is putting up 6.7 points, 3 assists and 7 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Whaley puts up 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
DePaul Players to Watch
- The Blue Demons receive 21.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Javon Freeman-Liberty.
- David Jones is the Blue Demons' top scorer (14.7 points per game) and rebounder (7.4), and posts 2.4 assists.
- Brandon Johnson gets the Blue Demons 10.4 points, 7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nick Ongenda is averaging 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 50.3% of his shots from the field.
- Jalen Terry is No. 1 on the Blue Demons in assists (3 per game), and averages 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
