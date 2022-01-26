The best defense in the Big East goes up against the conference's leading individual scorer when No. 14 Villanova hosts DePaul on Tuesday.

The No. 14 Villanova men's basketball team looked like the best team in the Big East to start conference play, but last week was a tricky one for the Wildcats.

After blowing past Butler 82–42 on Sunday, they had a six-game winning streak snapped by Marquette in a 57–54 home loss. That game was followed by a slugfest against Georgetown, which saw Jay Wright's team trail at the half only to storm back late for an 85–74 win.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

On Tuesday, Villanova will look to get another win as it hosts DePaul. This will be the second time the two teams face each other this month, with Villanova picking up a 69–64 win in Chicago on Jan. 8. Graduate guard Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points in that one for the Wildcats.

Gillespie is Villanova's leading scorer this season, averaging 17.3 points per game. He's third in the Big East in scoring this year.

While Gillespie has been an offensive spark plug, it's been the Wildcats' defense that's been the highlight. They're allowing just 60.9 points per game, the fewest in the Big East.

Last time out, that defense has mixed success against the Blue Demons. However, senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty was able to explode for a season-high 34 points, accounting for over half of DePaul's total offensive output. Freeman-Liberty is the conference's leading scorer this year, averaging 21.1 points per game.

Will Freeman-Liberty be able to give the Wildcats issues again? Will they once again be able to overcome a big game from the Big East's leading scorer? Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday for the action.

