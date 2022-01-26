Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul at Villanova in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best defense in the Big East goes up against the conference's leading individual scorer when No. 14 Villanova hosts DePaul on Tuesday.

The No. 14 Villanova men's basketball team looked like the best team in the Big East to start conference play, but last week was a tricky one for the Wildcats.

After blowing past Butler 82–42 on Sunday, they had a six-game winning streak snapped by Marquette in a 57–54 home loss. That game was followed by a slugfest against Georgetown, which saw Jay Wright's team trail at the half only to storm back late for an 85–74 win.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream DePaul vs. Villanova on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Tuesday, Villanova will look to get another win as it hosts DePaul. This will be the second time the two teams face each other this month, with Villanova picking up a 69–64 win in Chicago on Jan. 8. Graduate guard Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points in that one for the Wildcats.

Gillespie is Villanova's leading scorer this season, averaging 17.3 points per game. He's third in the Big East in scoring this year.

While Gillespie has been an offensive spark plug, it's been the Wildcats' defense that's been the highlight. They're allowing just 60.9 points per game, the fewest in the Big East.

Last time out, that defense has mixed success against the Blue Demons. However, senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty was able to explode for a season-high 34 points, accounting for over half of DePaul's total offensive output. Freeman-Liberty is the conference's leading scorer this year, averaging 21.1 points per game.

Will Freeman-Liberty be able to give the Wildcats issues again? Will they once again be able to overcome a big game from the Big East's leading scorer? Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday for the action.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
25
2022

DePaul vs. Villanova

TV CHANNEL: Big East
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16915797
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

2 minutes ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at TCU

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy