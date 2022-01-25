Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) looks to shoot as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends the paint during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-7 Big East) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -17.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. DePaul

The Wildcats record 8.3 more points per game (72.7) than the Blue Demons give up (64.4).

The Blue Demons score an average of 68.1 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 60.9 the Wildcats allow.

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.

The Blue Demons are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore averages 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jermaine Samuels posts a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game. He is also posting 10.6 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Eric Dixon is putting up 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Brandon Slater puts up 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

DePaul Players to Watch