How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) looks to shoot as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends the paint during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-7 Big East) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Villanova vs DePaul Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Villanova

-17.5

133.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. DePaul

  • The Wildcats record 8.3 more points per game (72.7) than the Blue Demons give up (64.4).
  • The Blue Demons score an average of 68.1 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 60.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.
  • The Blue Demons are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore averages 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jermaine Samuels posts a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game. He is also posting 10.6 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.
  • Eric Dixon is putting up 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Brandon Slater puts up 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones is the Blue Demons' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he contributes 15.8 points and 2.0 assists.
  • Brandon Johnson is averaging 10.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Nick Ongenda is posting 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 52.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Yor Anei gives the Blue Demons 4.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

DePaul at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

