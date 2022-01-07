How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 0-0 Big East) will host the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 Big East) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Villanova

The Blue Demons score 67.5 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 61.4 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats score an average of 72.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.1 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

DePaul Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Blue Demons is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who scores 20.6 points and dishes out 3.5 assists per game.

DePaul's best rebounder is David Jones, who averages 8.2 boards per game in addition to his 15.7 PPG average.

Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jones and Nick Ongenda lead DePaul on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Ongenda in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie puts up enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jermaine Samuels grabs 6.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.1 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.

Gillespie is the top shooter from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Villanova's leader in steals is Gillespie (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Samuels (1.1 per game).

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Creighton L 2-0 Home 12/23/2021 Seton Hall L 2-0 Home 12/29/2021 Butler L 63-59 Away 1/1/2022 Providence L 70-53 Home 1/5/2022 Saint John's (NY) L 89-84 Away 1/8/2022 Villanova - Home 1/11/2022 Marquette - Away 1/13/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/19/2022 Xavier - Home 1/22/2022 Creighton - Away 1/25/2022 Villanova - Away

Villanova Schedule