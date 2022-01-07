Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 0-0 Big East) will host the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 Big East) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Villanova

  • The Blue Demons score 67.5 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 61.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 72.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.1 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Demons make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

DePaul Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Blue Demons is Javon Freeman-Liberty, who scores 20.6 points and dishes out 3.5 assists per game.
  • DePaul's best rebounder is David Jones, who averages 8.2 boards per game in addition to his 15.7 PPG average.
  • Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jones and Nick Ongenda lead DePaul on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Ongenda in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie puts up enough points (16.1 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jermaine Samuels grabs 6.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.1 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gillespie is the top shooter from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Villanova's leader in steals is Gillespie (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Samuels (1.1 per game).

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Creighton

L 2-0

Home

12/23/2021

Seton Hall

L 2-0

Home

12/29/2021

Butler

L 63-59

Away

1/1/2022

Providence

L 70-53

Home

1/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 89-84

Away

1/8/2022

Villanova

-

Home

1/11/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/13/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/19/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/22/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/25/2022

Villanova

-

Away

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Baylor

L 57-36

Away

12/17/2021

Creighton

L 79-59

Away

12/21/2021

Xavier

W 71-58

Home

1/1/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Creighton

W 75-41

Home

1/8/2022

DePaul

-

Away

1/12/2022

Xavier

-

Away

1/16/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/19/2022

Marquette

-

Home

1/22/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

1/25/2022

DePaul

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Villanova at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
