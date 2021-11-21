How to Watch DePaul vs. Western Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Leathernecks have also won three games in a row.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Western Illinois
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Western Illinois
- Last year, the 65.8 points per game the Blue Demons scored were 13.6 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (79.4).
- The Leathernecks averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Blue Demons allowed their opponents to score (71.9).
- The Blue Demons made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.6 percentage points lower than the Leathernecks allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- The Leathernecks shot 40.4% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 41.7% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and dished out 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Pauly Paulicap grabbed 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
- Moore hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Will Carius averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game last season.
- Tamell Pearson grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, while Colton Sandage notched 2.0 assists per contest.
- Carius knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Cameron Burrell averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Pearson compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Coppin State
W 97-72
Home
11/13/2021
Central Michigan
W 99-66
Home
11/18/2021
Rutgers
W 73-70
Home
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/7/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
12/10/2021
Louisville
-
Away
Western Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Nebraska
W 75-74
Away
11/12/2021
Culver-Stockton
W 91-69
Home
11/16/2021
Iowa Wesleyan
W 97-71
Home
11/20/2021
DePaul
-
Away
11/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Away
11/24/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
11/27/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
12/1/2021
Ball State
-
Home
12/4/2021
UT Martin
-
Home