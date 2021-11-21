Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Leathernecks have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Western Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Western Illinois

Last year, the 65.8 points per game the Blue Demons scored were 13.6 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (79.4).

The Leathernecks averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Blue Demons allowed their opponents to score (71.9).

The Blue Demons made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.6 percentage points lower than the Leathernecks allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The Leathernecks shot 40.4% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 41.7% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.

DePaul Players to Watch

Charlie Moore scored 12.8 points and dished out 3.7 assists per game last season.

Pauly Paulicap grabbed 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.

Moore hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Nick Ongenda notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Will Carius averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game last season.

Tamell Pearson grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, while Colton Sandage notched 2.0 assists per contest.

Carius knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Cameron Burrell averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Pearson compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Coppin State W 97-72 Home 11/13/2021 Central Michigan W 99-66 Home 11/18/2021 Rutgers W 73-70 Home 11/20/2021 Western Illinois - Home 11/26/2021 Northern Kentucky - Home 11/28/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home 12/4/2021 Loyola Chicago - Home 12/7/2021 Duquesne - Home 12/10/2021 Louisville - Away

Western Illinois Schedule