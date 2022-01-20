How to Watch DePaul vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 3-2 Big East) visit the DePaul Blue Demons (10-8, 1-5 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Wintrust Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Xavier
- The 75.6 points per game the Musketeers put up are 11.2 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.4).
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 63.4 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 12.3 per contest to go with three rebounds and one assist.
- Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.3 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
- The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Scruggs is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (21.1 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.
- David Jones grabs 7.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.5 points per game and adds 2.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
- Freeman-Liberty is the most prolific from deep for the Blue Demons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- DePaul's leader in steals is David Jones with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.3 per game.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Marquette
W 80-71
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
L 71-58
Away
1/7/2022
Butler
W 87-72
Away
1/12/2022
Villanova
L 64-60
Home
1/15/2022
Creighton
W 80-73
Home
1/19/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/23/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/26/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/29/2022
Creighton
-
Away
2/2/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/5/2022
DePaul
-
Home
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Providence
L 70-53
Home
1/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 89-84
Away
1/8/2022
Villanova
L 79-64
Home
1/11/2022
Marquette
L 87-76
Away
1/13/2022
Seton Hall
W 96-92
Home
1/19/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/22/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/25/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/29/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/9/2022
Georgetown
-
Home