How to Watch DePaul vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) shoots over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Ryan Hawkins (44) in the 2nd half Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Cintas Center. Scruggs scored 13 points to help the Musketeers beat Creighton 80-73. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 3-2 Big East) visit the DePaul Blue Demons (10-8, 1-5 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Wintrust Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Xavier

  • The 75.6 points per game the Musketeers put up are 11.2 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.4).
  • The Blue Demons put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 63.4 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 12.3 per contest to go with three rebounds and one assist.
  • Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.3 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
  • The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Scruggs is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Javon Freeman-Liberty's points (21.1 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Blue Demons' leaderboards.
  • David Jones grabs 7.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.5 points per game and adds 2.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
  • Freeman-Liberty is the most prolific from deep for the Blue Demons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • DePaul's leader in steals is David Jones with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.3 per game.

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Marquette

W 80-71

Home

12/21/2021

Villanova

L 71-58

Away

1/7/2022

Butler

W 87-72

Away

1/12/2022

Villanova

L 64-60

Home

1/15/2022

Creighton

W 80-73

Home

1/19/2022

DePaul

-

Away

1/23/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/26/2022

Providence

-

Home

1/29/2022

Creighton

-

Away

2/2/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Providence

L 70-53

Home

1/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 89-84

Away

1/8/2022

Villanova

L 79-64

Home

1/11/2022

Marquette

L 87-76

Away

1/13/2022

Seton Hall

W 96-92

Home

1/19/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/22/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/25/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/29/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/9/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Xavier at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


