How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Milwaukee Panthers guard Jordan Lathon (2) dribbles the ball away from Milwaukee Panthers center Joey St. Pierre (44) and guard Michael Feinberg (13) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Mercy Titans (4-7, 0-0 Horizon) are at home in Horizon play against the Milwaukee Panthers (4-9, 0-0 Horizon) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Calihan Hall

Key Stats for Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

The Titans record just 1.5 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Panthers allow (69.5).

The Panthers put up an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Titans allow.

This season, the Titans have a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

The Panthers have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Titans have averaged.

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Antoine Davis leads the Titans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.2 points and distributing 5.2 assists.

Madut Akec leads Detroit Mercy in rebounding, pulling down 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 15.9 points a contest.

The Titans get the most three-point shooting production out of Davis, who makes 4.5 threes per game.

Akec is a standout on the defensive end for Detroit Mercy, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

DeAndre Gholston is the top scorer for the Panthers with 15.8 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.

The Milwaukee leaders in rebounding and assists are Joey St. Pierre with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Jordan Lathon with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).

Gholston averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.

Donovan Newby (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while St. Pierre (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 IUPUI W 69-45 Away 12/5/2021 UIC W 64-56 Away 12/9/2021 Kent State L 69-52 Away 12/11/2021 Western Michigan W 83-64 Home 12/19/2021 Central Michigan W 89-75 Home 1/7/2022 Milwaukee - Home 1/9/2022 Green Bay - Home 1/13/2022 Purdue Fort Wayne - Away 1/15/2022 Cleveland State - Away 1/20/2022 Green Bay - Away 1/22/2022 Milwaukee - Away

Milwaukee Schedule