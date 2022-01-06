Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Milwaukee Panthers guard Jordan Lathon (2) dribbles the ball away from Milwaukee Panthers center Joey St. Pierre (44) and guard Michael Feinberg (13) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Mercy Titans (4-7, 0-0 Horizon) are at home in Horizon play against the Milwaukee Panthers (4-9, 0-0 Horizon) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

Key Stats for Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

  • The Titans record just 1.5 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Panthers allow (69.5).
  • The Panthers put up an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Titans allow.
  • This season, the Titans have a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
  • The Panthers have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Titans have averaged.

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

  • Antoine Davis leads the Titans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.2 points and distributing 5.2 assists.
  • Madut Akec leads Detroit Mercy in rebounding, pulling down 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 15.9 points a contest.
  • The Titans get the most three-point shooting production out of Davis, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
  • Akec is a standout on the defensive end for Detroit Mercy, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • DeAndre Gholston is the top scorer for the Panthers with 15.8 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.
  • The Milwaukee leaders in rebounding and assists are Joey St. Pierre with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Jordan Lathon with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
  • Gholston averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
  • Donovan Newby (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while St. Pierre (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Detroit Mercy Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/2/2021

IUPUI

W 69-45

Away

12/5/2021

UIC

W 64-56

Away

12/9/2021

Kent State

L 69-52

Away

12/11/2021

Western Michigan

W 83-64

Home

12/19/2021

Central Michigan

W 89-75

Home

1/7/2022

Milwaukee

-

Home

1/9/2022

Green Bay

-

Home

1/13/2022

Purdue Fort Wayne

-

Away

1/15/2022

Cleveland State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Green Bay

-

Away

1/22/2022

Milwaukee

-

Away

Milwaukee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/13/2021

Rhode Island

L 82-58

Home

12/23/2021

Saint Xavier

W 74-52

Home

12/30/2021

Wright State

L 80-75

Away

1/1/2022

Northern Kentucky

W 61-55

Away

1/5/2022

Green Bay

W 63-49

Away

1/7/2022

Detroit Mercy

-

Away

1/9/2022

Oakland

-

Away

1/13/2022

UIC

-

Home

1/15/2022

IUPUI

-

Home

1/20/2022

Oakland

-

Home

1/22/2022

Detroit Mercy

-

Home

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

