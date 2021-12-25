Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, 3rd Place Game: Wyoming vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming and South Florida will face in the third-place game in the Diamond Head Classic.
    The Wyoming Cowboys (10-2) are off to a great start, playing strong basketball on both ends of the court and look to knock off a tough South Florida Bulls (5-6) team that grinds out nearly every game. This has the potential to be a defensive grind if both teams bring their A game, earning a third place finish at the Diamond Head Classic this year.

    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, 3rd Place Game: Wyoming vs. South Florida today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Watch Diamond Head Classic, 3rd Place Game: Wyoming vs. South Florida online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wyoming won a close game to get to this opportunity in the third place game by defeating Northern Iowa 71-69:

    Getting to the third place game for Wyoming started with a loss to Stanford (playing for the championship today), followed by an exciting win over Northern Iowa.

    This season the Cowboys are being led by Graham Ike. The sophomore is averaging 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds on 57-28-64 splits this season after a strong freshman season. In this tournament Ike is averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 70% shooting from the field.

    He is proving to be one of the most efficient scorers in the country, which has allowed the Cowboys to have a quality offense (No. 72 in the country, 77.6 points per game).

    On the other side, the Bulls have the No. 15 scoring defense in the country.

    In 11 games, they have given up less than 60 points in seven games and less than 70 points in every game so far. They are a tough, gritty defense that does not allow easy points or shots for 40 minutes.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic, 3rd Place Game: Wyoming vs. South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
