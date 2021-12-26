Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, Final: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford and Vanderbilt are set to tip-off in the final game of the Diamond Head Classic.
    Author:

    The Stanford Cardinal (7-4) have made their way to the finals of the Diamond Head Classic with two close, tough wins (both by three points) and will face the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-4). The semifinals were both decided by three points or less, with both teams edging their ways to the finals. This should be an exciting final match-up for the championship.

    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, Final: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Watch Diamond Head Classic, Final: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Scottie Pippen Jr. led the way for Vandy with 23 points to get his team to the finals of the Diamond Head Classic:

    The Cardinal made their way to the finals by beating Wyoming (66-63), who is playing in the third place game today, and Liberty (79-76).

    Spencer Jones has been leading the way in the tournament, scoring 40 points (on 68-54-100 splits) and pulling down 12 rebounds in two games. In his junior year, Jones is having his best season overall and playing great in the Diamond Head Classic, despite being the third leading scorer on the team this year overall.

    On the other side, Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals plus blocks per game.

    Pippen Jr. has been leading the way for the Commodores for two seasons, but is statistically having a slight down season compared to his sophomore campaign.

    Jerry Stackhouse has the team playing great on the defensive end, No. 39 in the country (60.7 opponents points per game) and grinding it out on offense with 69.9 points per game (No. 236 in the country). The Cardinal and grinding out every game, averaging 70.5 points per game (No. 223) and giving up 69.8 points to opponents (No. 218).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic, Final: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    12 seconds ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, Final: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Lakers

    1 hour ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, 3rd Place Game: Wyoming vs. South Florida

    2 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Liberty vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy