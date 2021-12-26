Stanford and Vanderbilt are set to tip-off in the final game of the Diamond Head Classic.

The Stanford Cardinal (7-4) have made their way to the finals of the Diamond Head Classic with two close, tough wins (both by three points) and will face the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-4). The semifinals were both decided by three points or less, with both teams edging their ways to the finals. This should be an exciting final match-up for the championship.

How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, Final: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt today:

Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Scottie Pippen Jr. led the way for Vandy with 23 points to get his team to the finals of the Diamond Head Classic:

The Cardinal made their way to the finals by beating Wyoming (66-63), who is playing in the third place game today, and Liberty (79-76).

Spencer Jones has been leading the way in the tournament, scoring 40 points (on 68-54-100 splits) and pulling down 12 rebounds in two games. In his junior year, Jones is having his best season overall and playing great in the Diamond Head Classic, despite being the third leading scorer on the team this year overall.

On the other side, Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals plus blocks per game.

Pippen Jr. has been leading the way for the Commodores for two seasons, but is statistically having a slight down season compared to his sophomore campaign.

Jerry Stackhouse has the team playing great on the defensive end, No. 39 in the country (60.7 opponents points per game) and grinding it out on offense with 69.9 points per game (No. 236 in the country). The Cardinal and grinding out every game, averaging 70.5 points per game (No. 223) and giving up 69.8 points to opponents (No. 218).

