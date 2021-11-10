Publish date:
How to Watch Dixie State vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dixie State Trailblazers (0-0) battle the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) at McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-40
167.5 points
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Dixie State
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 91.0 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 76.3 the Trailblazers gave up.
- The Trailblazers put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Trailblazers allowed to opponents.
- The Trailblazers shot 41.9% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme posted 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the floor (seventh in the country).
- Corey Kispert posted 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs put up 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Joel Ayayi put up 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 57.7% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Andrew Nembhard led the Bulldogs at 4.4 assists per game last season, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 9.2 points.
Dixie State Players to Watch
- Cameron Gooden scored 13.1 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Hunter Schofield pulled down an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
- Gooden made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Gooden averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Dason Youngblood collected 0.5 blocks per contest.
