The Dixie State Trailblazers (0-0) battle the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) at McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Dixie State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -40 167.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Dixie State

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 91.0 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 76.3 the Trailblazers gave up.

The Trailblazers put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Trailblazers allowed to opponents.

The Trailblazers shot 41.9% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme posted 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the floor (seventh in the country).

Corey Kispert posted 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Suggs put up 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joel Ayayi put up 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 57.7% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Andrew Nembhard led the Bulldogs at 4.4 assists per game last season, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 9.2 points.

Dixie State Players to Watch