    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Dixie State vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dixie State Trailblazers (0-0) battle the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) at McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Dixie State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gonzaga vs Dixie State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Gonzaga

    -40

    167.5 points

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Dixie State

    • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 91.0 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 76.3 the Trailblazers gave up.
    • The Trailblazers put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Trailblazers allowed to opponents.
    • The Trailblazers shot 41.9% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme posted 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.3 assists, shooting 65.5% from the floor (seventh in the country).
    • Corey Kispert posted 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Jalen Suggs put up 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Joel Ayayi put up 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 57.7% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Andrew Nembhard led the Bulldogs at 4.4 assists per game last season, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 9.2 points.

    Dixie State Players to Watch

    • Cameron Gooden scored 13.1 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Hunter Schofield pulled down an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
    • Gooden made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Gooden averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Dason Youngblood collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Dixie State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

