    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dixie State at Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Gonzaga will look to build on its historic season as the NCAA men's basketball season gets underway.
    Author:

    The Gonzaga men's basketball team went 31–1 last season, with the Bulldogs' only loss coming against Baylor in the national championship game. They will look to get off to a strong start Tuesday against Dixie State.

    The Bulldogs are without Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi, who have moved on to play professionally.

    How to Watch Dixie State at Gonzaga today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

    Watch Dixie State at Gonzaga online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Freshman Chet Holmgren had a strong debut in a Gonzaga uniform during the team's exhibition, nearly finishing with a double-double.

    The Bulldogs bring back point guard Andrew Nembhard and the heart and soul of last year's team in Drew Timme. Those two alone should allow the Bulldogs to be a feared team in the NCAA.

    They also opened up more playing time for Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris and Ben Gregg.

    Holmgren will get a lot of attention with his unique ability to shoot, handle, run the floor and defend the rim. In addition to Holmgren, the Bulldogs welcome guard Nolan Hickman and forward Kaden Perry along with transfers Aaron Cook (Southern Illinois) and Rasir Bolton (Iowa State).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Dixie State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Gonzaga
    College Basketball

