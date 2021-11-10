Gonzaga will look to build on its historic season as the NCAA men's basketball season gets underway.

The Gonzaga men's basketball team went 31–1 last season, with the Bulldogs' only loss coming against Baylor in the national championship game. They will look to get off to a strong start Tuesday against Dixie State.

The Bulldogs are without Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi, who have moved on to play professionally.

How to Watch Dixie State at Gonzaga today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Freshman Chet Holmgren had a strong debut in a Gonzaga uniform during the team's exhibition, nearly finishing with a double-double.

The Bulldogs bring back point guard Andrew Nembhard and the heart and soul of last year's team in Drew Timme. Those two alone should allow the Bulldogs to be a feared team in the NCAA.

They also opened up more playing time for Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris and Ben Gregg.

Holmgren will get a lot of attention with his unique ability to shoot, handle, run the floor and defend the rim. In addition to Holmgren, the Bulldogs welcome guard Nolan Hickman and forward Kaden Perry along with transfers Aaron Cook (Southern Illinois) and Rasir Bolton (Iowa State).

