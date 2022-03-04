Mar 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) drives past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jaden McClanahan (10) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Utah Valley At Grand Canyon

The Dixie State Trailblazers (13-17, 6-11 WAC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-7, 11-5 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon University Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State

The Antelopes score 68.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 74.2 the Trailblazers give up.

The Trailblazers' 73.1 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 58.8 the Antelopes allow.

The Antelopes make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Trailblazers have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Holland Woods puts up 14.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Gabe McGlothan is tops on the Antelopes at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 9.3 points.

Sean Miller-Moore averages 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Yvan Ouedraogo averages 3.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dixie State Players to Watch