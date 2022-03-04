Skip to main content

How to Watch Dixie State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) drives past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jaden McClanahan (10) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Utah Valley At Grand Canyon

The Dixie State Trailblazers (13-17, 6-11 WAC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-7, 11-5 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State

  • The Antelopes score 68.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 74.2 the Trailblazers give up.
  • The Trailblazers' 73.1 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 58.8 the Antelopes allow.
  • The Antelopes make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • The Trailblazers have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Holland Woods puts up 14.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Gabe McGlothan is tops on the Antelopes at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 9.3 points.
  • Sean Miller-Moore averages 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Yvan Ouedraogo averages 3.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dixie State Players to Watch

  • Hunter Schofield paces the Trailblazers in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.1), and puts up 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Cameron Gooden paces the Trailblazers in assists (3.6 per game), and averages 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Dancell Leter is posting 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Frank Staine is posting 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • Noa Gonsalves gets the Trailblazers 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Dixie State at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

