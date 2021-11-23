Dixie State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dixie State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 USC Trojans (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Dixie State Trailblazers (1-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Galen Center.
How to Watch USC vs. Dixie State
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-26
147.5 points
Key Stats for USC vs. Dixie State
- Last year, the Trojans recorded 74.9 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 76.3 the Trailblazers allowed.
- The Trailblazers' 69.6 points per game last year were only 4.5 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up.
- The Trojans made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- The Trailblazers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
USC Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley led the Trojans with 16.4 points per contest and 8.7 rebounds last season, while also posting 2.4 assists.
- Isaiah Mobley posted 9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.2% from the field.
- Tahj Eaddy paced the Trojans at 2.8 assists per game last season, while also posting 2.9 rebounds and 13.6 points.
- Drew Peterson averaged 9.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Isaiah White put up 7.6 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last year.
Dixie State Players to Watch
- Cameron Gooden scored 13.1 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Hunter Schofield grabbed an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
- Gooden knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
- Gooden averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Dason Youngblood compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
