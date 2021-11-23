Dixie State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Dixie State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 USC Trojans (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Dixie State Trailblazers (1-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Galen Center.

    How to Watch USC vs. Dixie State

    USC vs Dixie State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    USC

    -26

    147.5 points

    Key Stats for USC vs. Dixie State

    • Last year, the Trojans recorded 74.9 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 76.3 the Trailblazers allowed.
    • The Trailblazers' 69.6 points per game last year were only 4.5 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up.
    • The Trojans made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
    • The Trailblazers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

    USC Players to Watch

    • Evan Mobley led the Trojans with 16.4 points per contest and 8.7 rebounds last season, while also posting 2.4 assists.
    • Isaiah Mobley posted 9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.2% from the field.
    • Tahj Eaddy paced the Trojans at 2.8 assists per game last season, while also posting 2.9 rebounds and 13.6 points.
    • Drew Peterson averaged 9.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Isaiah White put up 7.6 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last year.

    Dixie State Players to Watch

    • Cameron Gooden scored 13.1 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Hunter Schofield grabbed an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game last season.
    • Gooden knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Gooden averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Dason Youngblood compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Dixie State at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
