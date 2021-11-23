USC goes for its fourth-straight win to start the year when it hosts Dixie State on Monday night.

Dixie State is no stranger to playing good teams as it opened its season against No. 1 Gonzaga. That game went about as expected with the Bulldogs beating them by 34. The Trailblazers bounced back with a win against Southern Utah, but that is currently their only win of the year.

How to Watch Dixie State at USC Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Monday night they get another opportunity to pull off a huge upset when they visit undefeated USC.

The Trojans welcome Dixie State to town looking for their fourth straight win to start the year. USC has played well this year as they look to continue the momentum they built at the end of last year when they made a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans have looked great so far this year but the competition has not been great. They will get a test later this week when they head to the Wooden Classic, but first they need to make sure they take care of a Dixie State team looking to pull off a huge upset.

