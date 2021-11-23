Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Dixie State at USC in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC goes for its fourth-straight win to start the year when it hosts Dixie State on Monday night.
    Dixie State is no stranger to playing good teams as it opened its season against No. 1 Gonzaga. That game went about as expected with the Bulldogs beating them by 34. The Trailblazers bounced back with a win against Southern Utah, but that is currently their only win of the year.

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the Dixie State at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Monday night they get another opportunity to pull off a huge upset when they visit undefeated USC.

    The Trojans welcome Dixie State to town looking for their fourth straight win to start the year. USC has played well this year as they look to continue the momentum they built at the end of last year when they made a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

    The Trojans have looked great so far this year but the competition has not been great. They will get a test later this week when they head to the Wooden Classic, but first they need to make sure they take care of a Dixie State team looking to pull off a huge upset.

