How to Watch Drake at Loyola-Chicago in Men's College Basketball

Drake (18-9) takes I-80 East on Saturday to take on Loyola-Chicago (20-5) in a Missouri Valley men's basketball showdown.

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Drake is 9-5 in conference play this season and 6-2 on the road. The team is coming off of a 73-51 win over Evansville, which ended a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.

The Ramblers are 11-3 in conference play and have an 11-1 record at home this season. The team has won two in a row, including Wednesday's 71-69 win over Valparaiso.

These teams met in January, with Drake winning 77-68. D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting for the winning side, while Garrett Sturtz added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Darnell Brodie pulled down 10 rebounds off the bench to lead the team.

As for Loyola, Chris Knight had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards, while Braden Norris added 12 points and seven assists. But the team shot 26.1% from deep in the game and allowed 20 points off turnovers, which handed Drake the win.

