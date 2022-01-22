How to Watch Drake at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

In-state rivals clash as Drake heads up to Waterloo to face Northern Iowa.

Drake (13-6) will travel to face Northern Iowa (9-8) on Saturday in a Missouri Valley contest that will be broadcast nationally on ESPN U.

How to Watch Drake at Northern Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in conference play, losing its most recent game on Wednesday to Bradley 83-71. Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points in the win, going 6-for-15 from the floor and 3-for-9 from three. Garrett Sturtz added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench, but the team let Bradley shoot 59.6% from the floor, dooming Drake's chances of winning.

On the other side are the Panthers, who enter this game with a 5-2 conference record but, like Drake, are coming off of a loss in the team's most recent game.

That loss was an overtime defeat on the road at Valpo, losing 83-80. Despite getting 33 points on 11-for-17 shooting from Noah Carter, the Panthers just couldn't manage to get the win. Carter was 6-for-11 from three and added 10 rebounds and five assists, both team highs.

Drake has won the last three meetings of these teams, including February's 77-69 victory. UNI still leads the all-time series 50-30.

