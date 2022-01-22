Skip to main content

How to Watch Drake at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals clash as Drake heads up to Waterloo to face Northern Iowa.

Drake (13-6) will travel to face Northern Iowa (9-8) on Saturday in a Missouri Valley contest that will be broadcast nationally on ESPN U.

How to Watch Drake at Northern Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Drake at Northern Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in conference play, losing its most recent game on Wednesday to Bradley 83-71. Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points in the win, going 6-for-15 from the floor and 3-for-9 from three. Garrett Sturtz added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench, but the team let Bradley shoot 59.6% from the floor, dooming Drake's chances of winning.

On the other side are the Panthers, who enter this game with a 5-2 conference record but, like Drake, are coming off of a loss in the team's most recent game.

That loss was an overtime defeat on the road at Valpo, losing 83-80. Despite getting 33 points on 11-for-17 shooting from Noah Carter, the Panthers just couldn't manage to get the win. Carter was 6-for-11 from three and added 10 rebounds and five assists, both team highs.

Drake has won the last three meetings of these teams, including February's 77-69 victory. UNI still leads the all-time series 50-30.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Drake at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Drake at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts as he gets fouled out against the Florida Gators during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northern Iowa vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

18 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

18 seconds ago
Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

18 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

18 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

18 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy