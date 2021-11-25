Drake vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) shoots the ball while defended by Drake Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy (2) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Belmont Bruins (3-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Knapp Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont

    Key Stats for Drake vs. Belmont

    • Last year, the 75.9 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were 6.8 more points than the Bruins gave up (69.1).
    • The Bruins' 81.3 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • The Bruins shot at a 48.9% clip from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

    Drake Players to Watch

    • Joseph Yesufu averaged 12.8 points per contest to go with 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Darnell Brodie pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game, while Roman Penn averaged five assists per contest.
    • D.J. Wilkins made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Garrett Sturtz averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Tremell Murphy collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Belmont Players to Watch

    • Nick Muszynski puts up 15.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Bruins, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Grayson Murphy's assist statline paces Belmont; he records 4.8 assists per game.
    • Ben Sheppard is the top scorer from distance for the Bruins, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Belmont's leader in steals is Grayson Murphy with 3.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Muszynski with 1.6 per game.

    Drake Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Coe

    W 87-61

    Home

    11/14/2021

    South Dakota

    W 99-50

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Richmond

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    St. Thomas

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    Belmont Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Ohio

    L 92-80

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Evansville

    W 81-43

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Furman

    W 95-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 97-78

    Away

    11/22/2021

    LSU

    L 83-53

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Drake

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Samford

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Chattanooga

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont at Drake

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

