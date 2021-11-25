Drake vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Belmont Bruins (3-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Knapp Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Knapp Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Drake vs. Belmont
- Last year, the 75.9 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were 6.8 more points than the Bruins gave up (69.1).
- The Bruins' 81.3 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Bruins shot at a 48.9% clip from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
Drake Players to Watch
- Joseph Yesufu averaged 12.8 points per contest to go with 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Darnell Brodie pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game, while Roman Penn averaged five assists per contest.
- D.J. Wilkins made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Garrett Sturtz averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Tremell Murphy collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
Belmont Players to Watch
- Nick Muszynski puts up 15.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Bruins, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Grayson Murphy's assist statline paces Belmont; he records 4.8 assists per game.
- Ben Sheppard is the top scorer from distance for the Bruins, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Belmont's leader in steals is Grayson Murphy with 3.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Muszynski with 1.6 per game.
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Coe
W 87-61
Home
11/14/2021
South Dakota
W 99-50
Home
11/20/2021
Richmond
W 73-70
Home
11/25/2021
Belmont
-
Home
12/2/2021
Valparaiso
-
Home
12/5/2021
St. Thomas
-
Home
12/8/2021
Omaha
-
Away
12/11/2021
Clemson
-
Away
12/16/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Ohio
L 92-80
Away
11/13/2021
Evansville
W 81-43
Home
11/15/2021
Furman
W 95-89
Home
11/19/2021
Kennesaw State
W 97-78
Away
11/22/2021
LSU
L 83-53
Away
11/25/2021
Drake
-
Away
12/2/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/5/2021
Samford
-
Away
12/7/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/15/2021
Chattanooga
-
Home
12/30/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Away
How To Watch
November
25
2021
ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont at Drake
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)