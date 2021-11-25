Drake vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) shoots the ball while defended by Drake Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy (2) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Belmont Bruins (3-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Knapp Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Knapp Center

Key Stats for Drake vs. Belmont

Last year, the 75.9 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were 6.8 more points than the Bruins gave up (69.1).

The Bruins' 81.3 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

The Bulldogs made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Bruins shot at a 48.9% clip from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Drake Players to Watch

Joseph Yesufu averaged 12.8 points per contest to go with 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.

Darnell Brodie pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game, while Roman Penn averaged five assists per contest.

D.J. Wilkins made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Garrett Sturtz averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Tremell Murphy collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

Belmont Players to Watch

Nick Muszynski puts up 15.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Bruins, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Grayson Murphy's assist statline paces Belmont; he records 4.8 assists per game.

Ben Sheppard is the top scorer from distance for the Bruins, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Belmont's leader in steals is Grayson Murphy with 3.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Muszynski with 1.6 per game.

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Coe W 87-61 Home 11/14/2021 South Dakota W 99-50 Home 11/20/2021 Richmond W 73-70 Home 11/25/2021 Belmont - Home 12/2/2021 Valparaiso - Home 12/5/2021 St. Thomas - Home 12/8/2021 Omaha - Away 12/11/2021 Clemson - Away 12/16/2021 Jackson State - Home

Belmont Schedule