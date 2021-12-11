Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Drake vs. Clemson in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Drake goes for its fourth straight win and an upset of Clemson on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Drake heads to Atlanta to take on Clemson on Saturday afternoon shooting for its fourth straight win. The Bulldogs have won three straight for the second time this season, but with a win would get that elusive fourth straight win.

    How to Watch Drake at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Drake at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In between the two three-game winning streaks, the Bulldogs dropped three in a row. They played well in the losses as they lost by just five, nine and three. 

    Saturday they will look to finally get a win against a major conference team and send Clemson home with its third straight loss.

    It has been a tough stretch for the Tigers, as they have lost four of their last five. The slump has dropped their record to 5-4 on the year after they had won their first four games of the season.

    Last time out they dropped their ACC opener to Miami 80-75. It was a close game, but the Tigers have had trouble closing out games lately. Saturday they hope they can buck that trend and start to get back on track against a good Drake team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Drake vs Clemson in College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Yale in Women's College Basketball

    45 seconds ago
    algeria
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinals: Morocco vs. Algeria

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Connecticut State at Providence

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Colorado State

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Drake vs. Clemson

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Holy Cross vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy