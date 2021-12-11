How to Watch Drake vs. Clemson

Drake goes for its fourth straight win and an upset of Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

Drake heads to Atlanta to take on Clemson on Saturday afternoon shooting for its fourth straight win. The Bulldogs have won three straight for the second time this season, but with a win would get that elusive fourth straight win.

How to Watch Drake at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

In between the two three-game winning streaks, the Bulldogs dropped three in a row. They played well in the losses as they lost by just five, nine and three.

Saturday they will look to finally get a win against a major conference team and send Clemson home with its third straight loss.

It has been a tough stretch for the Tigers, as they have lost four of their last five. The slump has dropped their record to 5-4 on the year after they had won their first four games of the season.

Last time out they dropped their ACC opener to Miami 80-75. It was a close game, but the Tigers have had trouble closing out games lately. Saturday they hope they can buck that trend and start to get back on track against a good Drake team.

