The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Drake

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -2 136.5 points

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Drake

The Tigers score 7.8 more points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).

The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

The Bulldogs' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall posts a team-leading 13.9 points per game. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 53.3% from the field and 34.6% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

David Collins puts up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 10.9 points and 2 assists, shooting 53.7% from the field.

Nick Honor leads his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 11.2 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hunter Tyson averages 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

