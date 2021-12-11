Publish date:
How to Watch Drake vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Drake
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-2
136.5 points
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Drake
- The Tigers score 7.8 more points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).
- The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- The Bulldogs' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall posts a team-leading 13.9 points per game. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 53.3% from the field and 34.6% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- David Collins puts up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 10.9 points and 2 assists, shooting 53.7% from the field.
- Nick Honor leads his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 11.2 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Hunter Tyson averages 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries is posting team highs in points (13.3 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is delivering 4 rebounds, making 40% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Tremell Murphy is posting 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
- Garrett Sturtz tops the Bulldogs in rebounding (6.7 per game), and posts 9 points and 1 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Shanquan Hemphill gets the Bulldogs 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Roman Penn is the Bulldogs' top assist man (4 per game), and he produces 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Drake at Clemson
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
