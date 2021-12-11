Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Drake vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg (21) shoots the basketball against Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Drake

    Clemson vs Drake Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Clemson

    -2

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. Drake

    • The Tigers score 7.8 more points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).
    • The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Tigers have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
    • The Bulldogs' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall posts a team-leading 13.9 points per game. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 53.3% from the field and 34.6% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • David Collins puts up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 10.9 points and 2 assists, shooting 53.7% from the field.
    • Nick Honor leads his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 11.2 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Hunter Tyson averages 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Drake Players to Watch

    • Tucker DeVries is posting team highs in points (13.3 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is delivering 4 rebounds, making 40% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
    • Tremell Murphy is posting 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
    • Garrett Sturtz tops the Bulldogs in rebounding (6.7 per game), and posts 9 points and 1 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Shanquan Hemphill gets the Bulldogs 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Roman Penn is the Bulldogs' top assist man (4 per game), and he produces 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Drake at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
