How to Watch Drake vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-7, 0-0 MVC) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
How to Watch Drake vs. Illinois State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Knapp Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Drake vs. Illinois State
- The Bulldogs average 74.6 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 77.9 the Redbirds give up.
- The Redbirds score an average of 80.3 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 64.0 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Redbirds' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 13 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Drake's leading rebounder is Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is D.J. Wilkins and his 2.3 assists per game.
- DeVries leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sturtz and DeVries lead Drake on the defensive end, with Sturtz leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and DeVries in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Antonio Reeves is at the top of the Redbirds scoring leaderboard with 21.3 points per game. He also collects 4.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.
- Sy Chatman puts up a stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 15.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Illinois State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mark Freeman has the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
- Reeves averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Redbirds.
- Illinois State's leader in steals is Howard Fleming Jr. with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chatman with 1.4 per game.
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
UT Martin
W 80-54
Home
12/22/2021
Chicago State
W 87-50
Home
12/28/2021
Mount Marty
W 82-53
Home
1/2/2022
Missouri State
L 61-56
Away
1/8/2022
Evansville
W 60-59
Away
1/12/2022
Illinois State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Evansville
-
Away
1/17/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away
1/19/2022
Bradley
-
Home
1/22/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Away
1/26/2022
Illinois State
-
Away
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Quincy
W 81-63
Home
12/18/2021
Ball State
W 85-64
Home
12/21/2021
UTSA
W 81-64
Home
12/29/2021
Wisconsin
L 89-85
Away
1/2/2022
Valparaiso
L 81-76
Away
1/12/2022
Drake
-
Away
1/16/2022
Bradley
-
Home
1/19/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
1/21/2022
Evansville
-
Home
1/23/2022
Evansville
-
Away
1/26/2022
Drake
-
Home