How to Watch Drake vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-7, 0-0 MVC) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Knapp Center

Key Stats for Drake vs. Illinois State

The Bulldogs average 74.6 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 77.9 the Redbirds give up.

The Redbirds score an average of 80.3 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 64.0 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Redbirds' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 13 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Drake's leading rebounder is Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is D.J. Wilkins and his 2.3 assists per game.

DeVries leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sturtz and DeVries lead Drake on the defensive end, with Sturtz leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and DeVries in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Antonio Reeves is at the top of the Redbirds scoring leaderboard with 21.3 points per game. He also collects 4.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.

Sy Chatman puts up a stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 15.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Illinois State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mark Freeman has the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.

Reeves averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Redbirds.

Illinois State's leader in steals is Howard Fleming Jr. with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chatman with 1.4 per game.

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 UT Martin W 80-54 Home 12/22/2021 Chicago State W 87-50 Home 12/28/2021 Mount Marty W 82-53 Home 1/2/2022 Missouri State L 61-56 Away 1/8/2022 Evansville W 60-59 Away 1/12/2022 Illinois State - Home 1/15/2022 Evansville - Away 1/17/2022 Southern Illinois - Away 1/19/2022 Bradley - Home 1/22/2022 Northern Iowa - Away 1/26/2022 Illinois State - Away

Illinois State Schedule