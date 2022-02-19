Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

Loyola Chicago vs Drake Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Loyola Chicago

-7

133.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

  • The Ramblers record 7.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs allow (66.6).
  • The Bulldogs' 74.3 points per game are 12 more points than the 62.3 the Ramblers allow.
  • The Ramblers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson paces the Ramblers with 13.4 points per game and 4.6 rebounds, while also posting 3 assists.
  • Braden Norris leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also averages 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Chris Knight averages 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 1 block.
  • Aher Uguak averages 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Schwieger is putting up 9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Drake Players to Watch

  • Garrett Sturtz is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he puts up 11 points and 1.4 assists.
  • Tucker DeVries is the Bulldogs' top scorer (13.7 points per game) and assist man (1.9), and posts 4.8 rebounds.
  • Tremell Murphy gives the Bulldogs 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • D.J. Wilkins leads the Bulldogs in assists (2 per game), and posts 10.2 points and 1.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs get 10 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Shanquan Hemphill.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Drake at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy