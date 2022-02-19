Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Drake
- The Ramblers record 7.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs allow (66.6).
- The Bulldogs' 74.3 points per game are 12 more points than the 62.3 the Ramblers allow.
- The Ramblers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson paces the Ramblers with 13.4 points per game and 4.6 rebounds, while also posting 3 assists.
- Braden Norris leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also averages 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Chris Knight averages 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 1 block.
- Aher Uguak averages 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ryan Schwieger is putting up 9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Drake Players to Watch
- Garrett Sturtz is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he puts up 11 points and 1.4 assists.
- Tucker DeVries is the Bulldogs' top scorer (13.7 points per game) and assist man (1.9), and posts 4.8 rebounds.
- Tremell Murphy gives the Bulldogs 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- D.J. Wilkins leads the Bulldogs in assists (2 per game), and posts 10.2 points and 1.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs get 10 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Shanquan Hemphill.
