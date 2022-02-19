Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Chicago -7 133.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

The Ramblers record 7.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs allow (66.6).

The Bulldogs' 74.3 points per game are 12 more points than the 62.3 the Ramblers allow.

The Ramblers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43%).

The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson paces the Ramblers with 13.4 points per game and 4.6 rebounds, while also posting 3 assists.

Braden Norris leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also averages 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Chris Knight averages 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 1 block.

Aher Uguak averages 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Schwieger is putting up 9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Drake Players to Watch