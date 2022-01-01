Drake vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri State Bears (9-5, 0-0 MVC) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: JQH Arena

JQH Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Drake

The Bears score 80.2 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs' 76.9 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Bears allow to opponents.

This season, the Bears have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Gaige Prim paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.4), and also puts up 14.8 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears at 18.1 points per game, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Donovan Clay posts 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field.

Jaylen Minnett is posting 13.0 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

Ja'Monta Black puts up 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Drake Players to Watch