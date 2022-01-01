Drake vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Drake vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (9-5, 0-0 MVC) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: JQH Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Drake
- The Bears score 80.2 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs' 76.9 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 67.4 the Bears allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bears have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Gaige Prim paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.4), and also puts up 14.8 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears at 18.1 points per game, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
- Donovan Clay posts 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field.
- Jaylen Minnett is posting 13.0 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds per contest.
- Ja'Monta Black puts up 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries is the Bulldogs' top scorer (13.5 points per game) and assist man (1.9), and averages 4.5 rebounds.
- Garrett Sturtz paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (6.7 per game), and produces 9.4 points and 1.4 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs get 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Tremell Murphy.
- Shanquan Hemphill is averaging 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 52.0% of his shots from the field.
- D.J. Wilkins leads the Bulldogs in assists (2.6 per game), and puts up 9.5 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Drake at Missouri State
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)