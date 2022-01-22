Skip to main content

How to Watch Drake vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Drake

Northern Iowa vs Drake Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northern Iowa

-2.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Drake

  • The 74.9 points per game the Panthers record are 9.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).
  • The Bulldogs' 74.2 points per game are just four more points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow.
  • This season, the Panthers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Noah Carter posts 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nate Heise leads the Panthers at 5.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.4 assists and 10.4 points.
  • Trae Berhow is posting 8.9 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Tywhon Pickford puts up 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field.

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries is posting team highs in points (13.4 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is contributing 4.5 rebounds, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
  • Garrett Sturtz tops the Bulldogs in rebounding (7.1 per game), and produces 10.5 points and 1.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs receive 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Tremell Murphy.
  • D.J. Wilkins is averaging a team-high 2.3 assists per game. And he is producing 9.4 points and 1.5 rebounds, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
  • Darnell Brodie gives the Bulldogs 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Drake at Northern Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
