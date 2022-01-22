How to Watch Drake vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Drake

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McLeod Center

McLeod Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Northern Iowa -2.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Drake

The 74.9 points per game the Panthers record are 9.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).

The Bulldogs' 74.2 points per game are just four more points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow.

This season, the Panthers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Noah Carter posts 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Nate Heise leads the Panthers at 5.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.4 assists and 10.4 points.

Trae Berhow is posting 8.9 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Tywhon Pickford puts up 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field.

Drake Players to Watch