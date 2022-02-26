Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5 MVC) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Southern Illinois Salukis (16-13, 9-8 MVC), winners of four straight as well. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Drake vs. Southern Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Knapp Center

Knapp Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Drake vs. Southern Illinois

The Bulldogs put up 13.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Salukis allow (61.2).

The Salukis put up an average of 64.6 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Salukis allow to opponents.

The Salukis have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Drake Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Tucker DeVries, who averages 13.9 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Drake's leading rebounder is Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Roman Penn and his 3.9 assists per game.

DeVries makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Drake steals leader is Sturtz, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tremell Murphy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Marcus Domask leads the Salukis in rebounds and assists with 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Lance Jones scores 14.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Southern Illinois scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.

Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Salukis, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Jones (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern Illinois while Domask (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Bradley L 68-59 Away 2/16/2022 Evansville W 73-51 Home 2/19/2022 Loyola Chicago W 83-76 Away 2/21/2022 Indiana State W 74-58 Home 2/23/2022 Valparaiso W 71-65 Away 2/26/2022 Southern Illinois - Home

