Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5 MVC) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Southern Illinois Salukis (16-13, 9-8 MVC), winners of four straight as well. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Key Stats for Drake vs. Southern Illinois
- The Bulldogs put up 13.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Salukis allow (61.2).
- The Salukis put up an average of 64.6 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Salukis allow to opponents.
- The Salukis have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Drake Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Tucker DeVries, who averages 13.9 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Drake's leading rebounder is Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Roman Penn and his 3.9 assists per game.
- DeVries makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Drake steals leader is Sturtz, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tremell Murphy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Marcus Domask leads the Salukis in rebounds and assists with 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
- Lance Jones scores 14.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Southern Illinois scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
- Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Salukis, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Jones (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern Illinois while Domask (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Bradley
L 68-59
Away
2/16/2022
Evansville
W 73-51
Home
2/19/2022
Loyola Chicago
W 83-76
Away
2/21/2022
Indiana State
W 74-58
Home
2/23/2022
Valparaiso
W 71-65
Away
2/26/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Northern Iowa
L 53-44
Away
2/12/2022
Evansville
W 69-62
Home
2/15/2022
Bradley
W 65-57
Home
2/19/2022
Indiana State
W 76-72
Away
2/23/2022
Illinois State
W 90-69
Home
2/26/2022
Drake
-
Away
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Southern Illinois at Drake
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)