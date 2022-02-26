Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5 MVC) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Southern Illinois Salukis (16-13, 9-8 MVC), winners of four straight as well. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Drake vs. Southern Illinois

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Knapp Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Drake vs. Southern Illinois

  • The Bulldogs put up 13.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Salukis allow (61.2).
  • The Salukis put up an average of 64.6 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Salukis allow to opponents.
  • The Salukis have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Drake Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Tucker DeVries, who averages 13.9 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • Drake's leading rebounder is Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Roman Penn and his 3.9 assists per game.
  • DeVries makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The Drake steals leader is Sturtz, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tremell Murphy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Marcus Domask leads the Salukis in rebounds and assists with 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
  • Lance Jones scores 14.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Southern Illinois scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
  • Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Salukis, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Jones (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern Illinois while Domask (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Drake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Bradley

L 68-59

Away

2/16/2022

Evansville

W 73-51

Home

2/19/2022

Loyola Chicago

W 83-76

Away

2/21/2022

Indiana State

W 74-58

Home

2/23/2022

Valparaiso

W 71-65

Away

2/26/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

Southern Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Northern Iowa

L 53-44

Away

2/12/2022

Evansville

W 69-62

Home

2/15/2022

Bradley

W 65-57

Home

2/19/2022

Indiana State

W 76-72

Away

2/23/2022

Illinois State

W 90-69

Home

2/26/2022

Drake

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Southern Illinois at Drake

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
