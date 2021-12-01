Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The Drake Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 MVC) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (3-4, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso

    Key Stats for Drake vs. Valparaiso

    • The Bulldogs record 75.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.1 the Beacons allow.
    • The Beacons score an average of 72.0 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Beacons' opponents have made.
    • The Beacons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

    Drake Players to Watch

    • Tremell Murphy leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
    • Drake's leading rebounder is Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Roman Penn and his 3.8 assists per game.
    • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Murphy, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • Sturtz is Drake's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Tucker DeVries leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Valparaiso Players to Watch

    • Thomas Kithier paces the Beacons in both rebounds and assists with 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
    • Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards scores 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Beacons with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Valparaiso's leader in steals and blocks is Edwards with 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

    Drake Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    South Dakota

    W 99-50

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Richmond

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Belmont

    L 74-69

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Alabama

    L 80-71

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Texas

    L 57-54

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    St. Thomas

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    Valparaiso Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Stanford

    L 74-60

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jacksonville State

    W 78-70

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    L 64-61

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Tulane

    W 68-64

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Trinity Christian

    W 106-69

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Drake

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    East-West

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Valparaiso at Drake

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

