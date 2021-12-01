Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 MVC) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (3-4, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Knapp Center

Knapp Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Drake vs. Valparaiso

The Bulldogs record 75.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.1 the Beacons allow.

The Beacons score an average of 72.0 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Beacons' opponents have made.

The Beacons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Drake Players to Watch

Tremell Murphy leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Drake's leading rebounder is Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Roman Penn and his 3.8 assists per game.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Murphy, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Sturtz is Drake's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Tucker DeVries leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Thomas Kithier paces the Beacons in both rebounds and assists with 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards scores 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Beacons with 2.4 made threes per game.

Valparaiso's leader in steals and blocks is Edwards with 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 South Dakota W 99-50 Home 11/20/2021 Richmond W 73-70 Home 11/25/2021 Belmont L 74-69 Home 11/26/2021 Alabama L 80-71 Home 11/28/2021 North Texas L 57-54 Home 12/2/2021 Valparaiso - Home 12/5/2021 St. Thomas - Home 12/8/2021 Omaha - Away 12/11/2021 Clemson - Away 12/16/2021 Jackson State - Home 12/19/2021 Chicago State - Home

Valparaiso Schedule