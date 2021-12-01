Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 MVC) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (3-4, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Knapp Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Drake vs. Valparaiso
- The Bulldogs record 75.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.1 the Beacons allow.
- The Beacons score an average of 72.0 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Beacons' opponents have made.
- The Beacons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tremell Murphy leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Drake's leading rebounder is Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Roman Penn and his 3.8 assists per game.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Murphy, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Sturtz is Drake's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Tucker DeVries leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Thomas Kithier paces the Beacons in both rebounds and assists with 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
- Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards scores 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Beacons with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Valparaiso's leader in steals and blocks is Edwards with 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
South Dakota
W 99-50
Home
11/20/2021
Richmond
W 73-70
Home
11/25/2021
Belmont
L 74-69
Home
11/26/2021
Alabama
L 80-71
Home
11/28/2021
North Texas
L 57-54
Home
12/2/2021
Valparaiso
-
Home
12/5/2021
St. Thomas
-
Home
12/8/2021
Omaha
-
Away
12/11/2021
Clemson
-
Away
12/16/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/19/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
Valparaiso Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Stanford
L 74-60
Away
11/22/2021
Jacksonville State
W 78-70
Away
11/23/2021
Coastal Carolina
L 64-61
Away
11/24/2021
Tulane
W 68-64
Home
11/27/2021
Trinity Christian
W 106-69
Home
12/2/2021
Drake
-
Away
12/5/2021
Western Michigan
-
Away
12/7/2021
East-West
-
Home
12/11/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
12/20/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
12/22/2021
William & Mary
-
Home