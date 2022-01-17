Skip to main content

How to Watch Drexel at Hofstra in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hofstra looks to stay unbeaten at home when it faces Drexel on Monday.

Drexel (7-6) will face Hofstra (10-7) on Monday in a CAA men's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Drexel at Hofstra in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Drexel at Hofstra game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pride are 6-0 at home this season and are coming off of an 82-77 win over Delaware. Hofstra picked up a big non-conference win earlier this season against Arkansas and just barely lost to Maryland in November. The team is currently tied for sixth in the conference, but its overall resume suggests that the team will move up the standings as the season progresses.

Drexel comes into this game off of a 76-68 win over Northeastern in its last game. Despite being just one game over .500 for the season, the team sits above Hofstra in the conference standings thanks to a 2-1 mark in CAA play.

The Dragons are led in scoring by Camren Wynter, who is scoring 14.7 points per game and adding 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

These two teams have met 94 times before, with the series currently tied at 47 wins each. Hofstra won the most recent contest 79-74.

Regional restrictions may apply.

