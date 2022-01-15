Drexel heads on the road Saturday afternoon to Northeastern looking to get a big conference win.

Drexel hits the road looking to bounce back from an 81-77 loss to Delaware on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Dragons to 1-1 in the CAA and snapped a two-game winning streak.

How to Watch Drexel at Northeastern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Drexel at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drexel has played just two games since Dec. 14 due to having four games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

It has been tough for them to get into a groove with so much time off, but they hope they can get back to normalcy starting with their game Saturday afternoon.

Northeastern has also had four games lost to cancelations or postponements and the Huskies have not handled it well.

They have lost five straight since upsetting UMass 82-76 way back on Dec. 7. It has been a tough stretch for Northeastern that has it 0-4 in the CAA and searching for answers.

The Huskies hope they can hammer some of those out on Saturday and finally get their first conference win against a Drexel team trying to find its legs again.

Regional restrictions may apply.