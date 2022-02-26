Drexel vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Drexel vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CAA foes square off when the Drexel Dragons (14-13, 9-8 CAA) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-8 CAA) at Daskalakis Athletic Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Charleston (SC)
- The 73.2 points per game the Dragons score are the same as the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars' 78.2 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 70.1 the Dragons give up.
- The Dragons make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
Drexel Players to Watch
- The Dragons leader in points and assists is Camren Wynter, who puts up 15.2 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
- Drexel's best rebounder is James Butler, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 8.3 PPG average.
- Coletrane Washington leads the Dragons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Drexel steals leader is Melik Martin, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Amari Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Dimitrius Underwood racks up 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Cougars' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Charleston (SC)'s John Meeks puts up 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Reyne Smith knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
- Charleston (SC)'s leader in steals is Underwood with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Charles Lampten with 1.1 per game.
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Northeastern
W 67-51
Home
2/14/2022
Charleston (SC)
L 79-75
Away
2/17/2022
William & Mary
W 72-57
Away
2/19/2022
Elon
W 71-60
Away
2/24/2022
UNC Wilmington
L 69-63
Home
2/26/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
Charleston (SC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Drexel
W 79-75
Home
2/17/2022
JMU
L 71-63
Home
2/19/2022
Towson
L 80-77
Home
2/22/2022
Northeastern
W 83-72
Away
2/24/2022
Delaware
W 99-96
Away
2/26/2022
Drexel
-
Away
2/28/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
