Drexel vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Drexel vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

CAA foes square off when the Drexel Dragons (14-13, 9-8 CAA) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-8 CAA) at Daskalakis Athletic Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Charleston (SC)

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Charleston (SC)

  • The 73.2 points per game the Dragons score are the same as the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars' 78.2 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 70.1 the Dragons give up.
  • The Dragons make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Drexel Players to Watch

  • The Dragons leader in points and assists is Camren Wynter, who puts up 15.2 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
  • Drexel's best rebounder is James Butler, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 8.3 PPG average.
  • Coletrane Washington leads the Dragons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Drexel steals leader is Melik Martin, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Amari Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Dimitrius Underwood racks up 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Cougars' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Charleston (SC)'s John Meeks puts up 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Reyne Smith knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
  • Charleston (SC)'s leader in steals is Underwood with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Charles Lampten with 1.1 per game.

Drexel Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Northeastern

W 67-51

Home

2/14/2022

Charleston (SC)

L 79-75

Away

2/17/2022

William & Mary

W 72-57

Away

2/19/2022

Elon

W 71-60

Away

2/24/2022

UNC Wilmington

L 69-63

Home

2/26/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Home

Charleston (SC) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Drexel

W 79-75

Home

2/17/2022

JMU

L 71-63

Home

2/19/2022

Towson

L 80-77

Home

2/22/2022

Northeastern

W 83-72

Away

2/24/2022

Delaware

W 99-96

Away

2/26/2022

Drexel

-

Away

2/28/2022

Hofstra

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

College of Charleston at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
