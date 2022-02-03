Skip to main content

How to Watch Drexel at Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Delaware hosts CAA rival Drexel on Thursday night looking to win its second straight game.

Delaware heads back home on Thursday after two straight road games. The Blue Hens beat James Madison on Saturday 85-69 two days after they had their game with Towson suspended in the second half due to unsafe court conditions.

How to Watch Drexel at Delaware in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Drexel at Delaware game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game against Towson was their second in four days against the Tigers and they lost to them 69-62 on Thursday.

That loss to Towson was just its second over the last eight games. The Blue Hens are now 6-3 in the CAA and 15-7 overall.

One of those conference wins was an 81-77 victory over Drexel back on Jan. 11. Thursday night Delaware will look to beat the Dragons again and pick up a season sweep.

Drexel, though, will look to avenge that loss as they try and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Dragons have lost back-to-back games against Towson and UNC Wilmington and have lost five of their last eight.

The consecutive losses have dropped them under .500 in the CAA for the first time this year. They are now just 4-5 in conference play and also just 9-10 overall. 

They need to get a win but playing a road game at Delaware is not going to be easy.

