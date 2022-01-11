How to Watch Drexel vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (6-5, 0-0 CAA) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (10-5, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Drexel vs. Delaware
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Delaware
- The Dragons score 5.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (69.3).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens put up just 2.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Dragons allow (71.8).
- The Dragons are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.1% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.
Drexel Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Dragons is Camren Wynter, who scores 13.9 points and dishes out 4.4 assists per game.
- James Butler leads Drexel in rebounding, pulling down 9.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
- The Dragons get the most three-point shooting production out of Mate Okros, who makes two threes per game.
- The Drexel steals leader is Wynter, who averages 0.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Amari Williams, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Delaware Players to Watch
- Dylan Painter puts up 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Fightin' Blue Hens, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Delaware's assist leader is Kevin Anderson with 2.7 per game. He also records 11.7 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Allen averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fightin' Blue Hens.
- Delaware's leader in steals is Jameer Nelson Jr. (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Carr (1.1 per game).
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 86-65
Home
12/4/2021
Princeton
L 81-79
Away
12/11/2021
Abilene Christian
L 73-56
Away
12/14/2021
Coppin State
W 76-69
Home
1/3/2022
Towson
W 65-61
Home
1/11/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/15/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/17/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
1/20/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/22/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/27/2022
JMU
-
Away
Delaware Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Lafayette
W 68-58
Home
12/10/2021
Moravian
W 94-55
Home
12/21/2021
Iona
L 83-72
Away
12/29/2021
UNC Wilmington
L 70-68
Away
12/31/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 67-66
Away
1/11/2022
Drexel
-
Away
1/15/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
1/17/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/20/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/22/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/27/2022
Towson
-
Away