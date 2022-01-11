Skip to main content

How to Watch Drexel vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Drexel Dragons (6-5, 0-0 CAA) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (10-5, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Delaware

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Drexel vs. Delaware

  • The Dragons score 5.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (69.3).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens put up just 2.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Dragons allow (71.8).
  • The Dragons are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.1% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Dragons is Camren Wynter, who scores 13.9 points and dishes out 4.4 assists per game.
  • James Butler leads Drexel in rebounding, pulling down 9.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
  • The Dragons get the most three-point shooting production out of Mate Okros, who makes two threes per game.
  • The Drexel steals leader is Wynter, who averages 0.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Amari Williams, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Dylan Painter puts up 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Fightin' Blue Hens, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Delaware's assist leader is Kevin Anderson with 2.7 per game. He also records 11.7 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Allen averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fightin' Blue Hens.
  • Delaware's leader in steals is Jameer Nelson Jr. (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Carr (1.1 per game).

Drexel Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/2/2021

Fairleigh Dickinson

W 86-65

Home

12/4/2021

Princeton

L 81-79

Away

12/11/2021

Abilene Christian

L 73-56

Away

12/14/2021

Coppin State

W 76-69

Home

1/3/2022

Towson

W 65-61

Home

1/11/2022

Delaware

-

Home

1/15/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

1/17/2022

Hofstra

-

Away

1/20/2022

Elon

-

Home

1/22/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

1/27/2022

JMU

-

Away

Delaware Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Lafayette

W 68-58

Home

12/10/2021

Moravian

W 94-55

Home

12/21/2021

Iona

L 83-72

Away

12/29/2021

UNC Wilmington

L 70-68

Away

12/31/2021

Charleston (SC)

W 67-66

Away

1/11/2022

Drexel

-

Away

1/15/2022

Hofstra

-

Away

1/17/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

1/20/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

1/22/2022

Elon

-

Home

1/27/2022

Towson

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Delaware at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
