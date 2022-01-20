How to Watch Drexel vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (5-13, 2-3 CAA) will visit the Drexel Dragons (7-7, 2-2 CAA) after losing eight straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
How to Watch Drexel vs. Elon
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Elon
- The Dragons average only 0.6 more points per game (74.4) than the Phoenix allow (73.8).
- The Phoenix's 69.2 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 72.1 the Dragons allow.
- This season, the Dragons have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have made.
- The Phoenix have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Camren Wynter leads the Dragons in points and assists per game, scoring 14.6 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
- James Butler is Drexel's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
- The Dragons get the most three-point shooting production out of Mate Okros, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- Wynter and Amari Williams lead Drexel on the defensive end, with Wynter leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Elon Players to Watch
- Darius Burford's points (11.9 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Phoenix's leaderboards.
- Michael Graham grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Elon rebounding leaderboard.
- Hunter McIntosh is the top scorer from distance for the Phoenix, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Elon's leader in steals is Burford with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Graham with 1.1 per game.
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Coppin State
W 76-69
Home
1/3/2022
Towson
W 65-61
Home
1/11/2022
Delaware
L 81-77
Home
1/15/2022
Northeastern
W 76-68
Away
1/17/2022
Hofstra
L 71-68
Away
1/20/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/22/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/27/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/29/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/31/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
2/3/2022
Delaware
-
Away
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Northeastern
W 79-62
Home
1/9/2022
Charleston (SC)
L 65-61
Away
1/12/2022
UNC Wilmington
L 73-66
Away
1/15/2022
Towson
L 59-54
Home
1/17/2022
JMU
W 90-67
Home
1/20/2022
Drexel
-
Away
1/22/2022
Delaware
-
Away
1/27/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/29/2022
William & Mary
-
Away
2/3/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
2/5/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home