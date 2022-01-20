Skip to main content

How to Watch Drexel vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Elon Phoenix (5-13, 2-3 CAA) will visit the Drexel Dragons (7-7, 2-2 CAA) after losing eight straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Elon

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Elon

  • The Dragons average only 0.6 more points per game (74.4) than the Phoenix allow (73.8).
  • The Phoenix's 69.2 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 72.1 the Dragons allow.
  • This season, the Dragons have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have made.
  • The Phoenix have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Camren Wynter leads the Dragons in points and assists per game, scoring 14.6 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
  • James Butler is Drexel's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
  • The Dragons get the most three-point shooting production out of Mate Okros, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Wynter and Amari Williams lead Drexel on the defensive end, with Wynter leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

  • Darius Burford's points (11.9 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Phoenix's leaderboards.
  • Michael Graham grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Elon rebounding leaderboard.
  • Hunter McIntosh is the top scorer from distance for the Phoenix, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Elon's leader in steals is Burford with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Graham with 1.1 per game.

Drexel Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Coppin State

W 76-69

Home

1/3/2022

Towson

W 65-61

Home

1/11/2022

Delaware

L 81-77

Home

1/15/2022

Northeastern

W 76-68

Away

1/17/2022

Hofstra

L 71-68

Away

1/20/2022

Elon

-

Home

1/22/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

1/27/2022

JMU

-

Away

1/29/2022

Towson

-

Away

1/31/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

2/3/2022

Delaware

-

Away

Elon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Northeastern

W 79-62

Home

1/9/2022

Charleston (SC)

L 65-61

Away

1/12/2022

UNC Wilmington

L 73-66

Away

1/15/2022

Towson

L 59-54

Home

1/17/2022

JMU

W 90-67

Home

1/20/2022

Drexel

-

Away

1/22/2022

Delaware

-

Away

1/27/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

1/29/2022

William & Mary

-

Away

2/3/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

2/5/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Elon at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
