How to Watch Drexel vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Hofstra Pride (10-7, 2-2 CAA) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 2-1 CAA) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Drexel

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hofstra vs Drexel Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hofstra

-8

149.5 points

Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Drexel

  • The Pride score 6.5 more points per game (78.7) than the Dragons give up (72.2).
  • The Dragons put up an average of 74.9 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 72.8 the Pride give up.
  • The Pride make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • The Dragons have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

Hofstra Players to Watch

  • Darlinstone Dubar puts up 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jalen Ray is putting up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Zach Cooks averages 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Omar Silverio is averaging 11.7 points, 1.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • James Butler paces the Dragons in rebounding (9.7 per game), and puts up 13.4 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Melik Martin gives the Dragons 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Amari Williams is posting 5.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Xavier Bell gives the Dragons 10.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

