How to Watch Drexel at James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday evening in college basketball action, Drexel will hit the road to take on James Madison.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Thursday night with quite a few matchups for fans to watch. 

While there are some high-profile games to watch, there are also some under-the-radar games that should offer good entertainment. One of those matchups will feature Drexel traveling to take on James Madison.

How to Watch the Drexel Dragons at James Madison Dukes Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Drexel Dragons at James Madison Dukes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Dragons hold an 8-8 record and need to find a way to string a few wins together. Getting the win tonight would be a nice step in the right direction. In their last game, the Dragons ended up losing to William & Mary by a final score of 83-75.

The James Madison Dukes are 12-5 and have played very well on both ends of the court this season. James Madison looks on paper to be a much better team than Drexel, but it cannot afford to take the Dragons lightly. The Dukes are fresh off of a 95-94 win over Charleston.

This should be an entertaining basketball game. Drexel is desperate for a win and James Madison has been a fun team to watch this year. 

Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

