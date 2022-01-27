Skip to main content

How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The James Madison Dukes (12-5, 3-3 CAA) are at home in CAA action against the Drexel Dragons (8-8, 3-3 CAA) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch JMU vs. Drexel

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

JMU vs Drexel Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

JMU

-3.5

147.5 points

Key Stats for JMU vs. Drexel

  • The 78.8 points per game the Dukes average are 7.4 more points than the Dragons give up (71.4).
  • The Dragons score an average of 74.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 70.4 the Dukes allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Dukes have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Dragons' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Dragons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

JMU Players to Watch

  • Takal Molson posts a team-best 2.6 assists per game. He is also posting 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor.
  • Vado Morse is tops on the Dukes with 14.7 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also posting 1.8 rebounds.
  • Justin Amadi posts 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 64.1% from the floor.
  • Charles Falden posts 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 43.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Julien Wooden is posting 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Melik Martin gives the Dragons 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • James Butler is putting up a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 1.2 assists, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Amari Williams gives the Dragons 7.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Bell is posting 11.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Drexel at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
memphis
College Basketball

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis

4 minutes ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

4 minutes ago
imago1006160376h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama

4 minutes ago
morehead state
College Basketball

How to Watch Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State

4 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15
College Basketball

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy