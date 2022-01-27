How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (12-5, 3-3 CAA) are at home in CAA action against the Drexel Dragons (8-8, 3-3 CAA) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch JMU vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
JMU
-3.5
147.5 points
Key Stats for JMU vs. Drexel
- The 78.8 points per game the Dukes average are 7.4 more points than the Dragons give up (71.4).
- The Dragons score an average of 74.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 70.4 the Dukes allow to opponents.
- This season, the Dukes have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Dragons' opponents have knocked down.
- The Dragons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
JMU Players to Watch
- Takal Molson posts a team-best 2.6 assists per game. He is also posting 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor.
- Vado Morse is tops on the Dukes with 14.7 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also posting 1.8 rebounds.
- Justin Amadi posts 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 64.1% from the floor.
- Charles Falden posts 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 43.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Julien Wooden is posting 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Melik Martin gives the Dragons 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- James Butler is putting up a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 1.2 assists, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Amari Williams gives the Dragons 7.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Xavier Bell is posting 11.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
