Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (9-2, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
Key Stats for Drexel vs. JMU
- The Dragons put up 12.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Dukes allow (63.4).
- The Dukes average just 3.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Dragons allow (72.9).
- This season, the Dragons have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.
- The Dukes have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.
Drexel Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Dragons is James Butler, who puts up 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
- Drexel's best passer is Camren Wynter, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
- Mate Okros makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dragons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Melik Martin and Amari Williams lead Drexel on the defensive end, with Martin leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
JMU Players to Watch
- Takal Molson's points (11.2 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dukes' leaderboards.
- Alonzo Sule is at the top of the JMU rebounding leaderboard with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.7 points and adds 0.3 assists per game.
- Charles Falden is the top shooter from deep for the Dukes, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- JMU's leader in steals is Vado Morse (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Molson (0.5 per game).
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 86-65
Home
12/4/2021
Princeton
L 81-79
Away
12/11/2021
Abilene Christian
L 73-56
Away
12/14/2021
Coppin State
W 76-69
Home
1/3/2022
Towson
W 65-61
Home
1/5/2022
JMU
-
Home
1/11/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/15/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/17/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
1/20/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/22/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Murray State
L 74-62
Away
11/28/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 69-65
Away
12/2/2021
Eastern Mennonite
W 96-54
Home
12/7/2021
Virginia
W 52-49
Home
12/11/2021
Radford
W 79-70
Home
1/5/2022
Drexel
-
Away
1/9/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
1/11/2022
Northeastern
-
Home
1/15/2022
William & Mary
-
Away
1/17/2022
Elon
-
Away
1/20/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home