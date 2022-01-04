Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The James Madison Dukes (9-2, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Key Stats for Drexel vs. JMU

The Dragons put up 12.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Dukes allow (63.4).

The Dukes average just 3.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Dragons allow (72.9).

This season, the Dragons have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.

The Dukes have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.

Drexel Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Dragons is James Butler, who puts up 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Drexel's best passer is Camren Wynter, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.

Mate Okros makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dragons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Melik Martin and Amari Williams lead Drexel on the defensive end, with Martin leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

JMU Players to Watch

Takal Molson's points (11.2 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dukes' leaderboards.

Alonzo Sule is at the top of the JMU rebounding leaderboard with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.7 points and adds 0.3 assists per game.

Charles Falden is the top shooter from deep for the Dukes, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

JMU's leader in steals is Vado Morse (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Molson (0.5 per game).

Drexel Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson W 86-65 Home 12/4/2021 Princeton L 81-79 Away 12/11/2021 Abilene Christian L 73-56 Away 12/14/2021 Coppin State W 76-69 Home 1/3/2022 Towson W 65-61 Home 1/5/2022 JMU - Home 1/11/2022 Delaware - Home 1/15/2022 Northeastern - Away 1/17/2022 Hofstra - Away 1/20/2022 Elon - Home 1/22/2022 William & Mary - Home

JMU Schedule