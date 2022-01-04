Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (9-2, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Drexel vs. JMU

    • The Dragons put up 12.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Dukes allow (63.4).
    • The Dukes average just 3.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Dragons allow (72.9).
    • This season, the Dragons have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.
    • The Dukes have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.

    Drexel Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Dragons is James Butler, who puts up 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
    • Drexel's best passer is Camren Wynter, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Mate Okros makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dragons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
    • Melik Martin and Amari Williams lead Drexel on the defensive end, with Martin leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    JMU Players to Watch

    • Takal Molson's points (11.2 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dukes' leaderboards.
    • Alonzo Sule is at the top of the JMU rebounding leaderboard with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.7 points and adds 0.3 assists per game.
    • Charles Falden is the top shooter from deep for the Dukes, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • JMU's leader in steals is Vado Morse (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Molson (0.5 per game).

    Drexel Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 86-65

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Princeton

    L 81-79

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Abilene Christian

    L 73-56

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Coppin State

    W 76-69

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Towson

    W 65-61

    Home

    1/5/2022

    JMU

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Delaware

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Hofstra

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Elon

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    JMU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Murray State

    L 74-62

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 69-65

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Eastern Mennonite

    W 96-54

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Virginia

    W 52-49

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Radford

    W 79-70

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Drexel

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Northeastern

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Elon

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    James Madison at Drexel

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNC Greensboro vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    36 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) shoots the ball over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) and forward Zed Key (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    39 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy