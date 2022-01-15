Skip to main content

How to Watch Drexel vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 0-4 CAA) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (6-6, 1-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Drexel

Northeastern vs Drexel Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northeastern

-2

139 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Drexel

  • The Huskies record 65.0 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Dragons give up.
  • The Dragons' 74.8 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 69.0 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • The Huskies are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.7% the Dragons allow to opponents.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.5), and also averages 10.8 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nikola Djogo paces his team in assists per game (2.3), and also puts up 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jahmyl Telfort puts up a team-leading 12.7 points per game. He is also posting 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Shaquille Walters puts up 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jason Strong is putting up 6.0 points, 0.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • James Butler paces the Dragons in rebounding (9.7 per game), and averages 13.4 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Melik Martin is putting up 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 57.5% of his shots from the field.
  • The Dragons get 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Amari Williams.
  • Mate Okros is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Drexel at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

