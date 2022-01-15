How to Watch Drexel vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 0-4 CAA) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (6-6, 1-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Arena: Matthews Arena
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Drexel
- The Huskies record 65.0 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Dragons give up.
- The Dragons' 74.8 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 69.0 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- The Huskies are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.7% the Dragons allow to opponents.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.5), and also averages 10.8 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Nikola Djogo paces his team in assists per game (2.3), and also puts up 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jahmyl Telfort puts up a team-leading 12.7 points per game. He is also posting 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Shaquille Walters puts up 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jason Strong is putting up 6.0 points, 0.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
Drexel Players to Watch
- James Butler paces the Dragons in rebounding (9.7 per game), and averages 13.4 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Melik Martin is putting up 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 57.5% of his shots from the field.
- The Dragons get 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Amari Williams.
- Mate Okros is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
