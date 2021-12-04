Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Drexel at Princeton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Drexel goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Princeton to take on the Tigers.
    Drexel picked up its fourth win of the year on Thursday night when the Dragons beat Fairleigh Dickinson 86-65. The game was a makeup for a postponed game from Nov. 12.

    How to Watch Drexel at Princeton in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live stream the Drexel at Princeton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved Drexel's record to 4-3 as they have alternated wins and losses all year long.

    Saturday afternoon, they look to finally snap that pattern and get its second straight win against a Princeton team that is coming off a loss to Hofstra by four on Wednesday night.

    The loss dropped the Tigers' record to 5-3 on the year and kept them from winning its second straight game.

    Princeton's last win was also against Fairleigh Dickinson as they beat them by 10 last Sunday. The Tigers have played well this year as their only other losses were a double-overtime defeat to Minnesota and a close loss to Monmouth.

    Saturday they will look to get back in the win column and defend their home court against a good Drexel team.

