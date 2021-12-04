How to Watch Drexel at Princeton in Men's College Basketball

Drexel goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Princeton to take on the Tigers.

Drexel picked up its fourth win of the year on Thursday night when the Dragons beat Fairleigh Dickinson 86-65. The game was a makeup for a postponed game from Nov. 12.

How to Watch Drexel at Princeton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The win improved Drexel's record to 4-3 as they have alternated wins and losses all year long.

Saturday afternoon, they look to finally snap that pattern and get its second straight win against a Princeton team that is coming off a loss to Hofstra by four on Wednesday night.

The loss dropped the Tigers' record to 5-3 on the year and kept them from winning its second straight game.

Princeton's last win was also against Fairleigh Dickinson as they beat them by 10 last Sunday. The Tigers have played well this year as their only other losses were a double-overtime defeat to Minnesota and a close loss to Monmouth.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column and defend their home court against a good Drexel team.

