Drexel vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Drexel vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (5-3) take on the Drexel Dragons (3-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Princeton vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Jadwin Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Princeton vs. Drexel
- Princeton didn't play during 2020-21.
Drexel Players to Watch
- James Butler is the Dragons' top rebounder (8.8 per game), and he averages 14.3 points and 1.2 assists.
- Melik Martin is posting 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- The Dragons get 10.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Xavier Bell.
- The Dragons get 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Amari Williams.
