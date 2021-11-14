Drexel vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Drexel vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (0-0) play the Drexel Dragons (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Syracuse
-15.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Drexel
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Orange put up were 7.4 more points than the Dragons gave up (67.4).
- The Dragons scored just 0.3 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Orange allowed their opponents to score (70.1).
- The Orange shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Dragons allowed to opponents.
- The Dragons' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Orange allowed to their opponents (41%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Quincy Guerrier paced the Orange at 8.4 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 13.7 points.
- Alan Griffin averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year, shooting 43% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Marek Dolezaj averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season, shooting 54.1% from the floor.
- Buddy Boeheim paced the Orange with 16.5 points per contest and 2.3 assists last season, while also putting up 2.4 rebounds.
- Joseph Girard III posted a team-high 3.6 assists per contest last year. He also put up 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 35.7% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Camren Wynter scored 16.3 points and distributed 5.2 assists per game last season.
- James Butler averaged 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 12.8 PPG average.
- Mate Okros hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Matey Juric and Butler were defensive standouts last season, with Juric averaging one steal per game and Butler collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
