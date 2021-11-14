Drexel vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Drexel vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Syracuse Orange (0-0) play the Drexel Dragons (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Drexel

    Syracuse vs Drexel Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Syracuse

    -15.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Drexel

    • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Orange put up were 7.4 more points than the Dragons gave up (67.4).
    • The Dragons scored just 0.3 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Orange allowed their opponents to score (70.1).
    • The Orange shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Dragons allowed to opponents.
    • The Dragons' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Orange allowed to their opponents (41%).

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Quincy Guerrier paced the Orange at 8.4 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 13.7 points.
    • Alan Griffin averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year, shooting 43% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Marek Dolezaj averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season, shooting 54.1% from the floor.
    • Buddy Boeheim paced the Orange with 16.5 points per contest and 2.3 assists last season, while also putting up 2.4 rebounds.
    • Joseph Girard III posted a team-high 3.6 assists per contest last year. He also put up 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 35.7% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

    Drexel Players to Watch

    • Camren Wynter scored 16.3 points and distributed 5.2 assists per game last season.
    • James Butler averaged 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 12.8 PPG average.
    • Mate Okros hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Matey Juric and Butler were defensive standouts last season, with Juric averaging one steal per game and Butler collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Drexel at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

