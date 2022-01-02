Drexel vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Towson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Towson

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Key Stats for Drexel vs. Towson

The Dragons average 75.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 64.5 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers' 72.8 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 72.9 the Dragons give up.

The Dragons make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

The Tigers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 45.5% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.

Drexel Players to Watch

The Dragons leader in points and rebounds is James Butler, who scores 14.5 points and grabs 10.3 boards per game.

Drexel's best passer is Camren Wynter, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.

Mate Okros makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dragons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Melik Martin is Drexel's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Amari Williams leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Towson Players to Watch

Nicolas Timberlake is the top scorer for the Tigers with 14.5 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his stats.

Cameron Holden has a stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.8 points and 2.9 assists per game for Towson to take the top rebound spot on the team. Terry Nolan Jr. has the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 12.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.

James Gibson averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

Towson's leader in steals is Nolan (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Thompson (1.5 per game).

Drexel Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Jacksonville State L 72-64 Home 12/2/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson W 86-65 Home 12/4/2021 Princeton L 81-79 Away 12/11/2021 Abilene Christian L 73-56 Away 12/14/2021 Coppin State W 76-69 Home 1/3/2022 Towson - Home 1/5/2022 JMU - Home 1/11/2022 Delaware - Home 1/15/2022 Northeastern - Away 1/17/2022 Hofstra - Away 1/20/2022 Elon - Home

Towson Schedule