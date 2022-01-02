Drexel vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Drexel vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Towson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Drexel vs. Towson
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Towson
- The Dragons average 75.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 64.5 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 72.8 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 72.9 the Dragons give up.
- The Dragons make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- The Tigers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 45.5% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.
Drexel Players to Watch
- The Dragons leader in points and rebounds is James Butler, who scores 14.5 points and grabs 10.3 boards per game.
- Drexel's best passer is Camren Wynter, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
- Mate Okros makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dragons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Melik Martin is Drexel's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Amari Williams leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Towson Players to Watch
- Nicolas Timberlake is the top scorer for the Tigers with 14.5 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his stats.
- Cameron Holden has a stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.8 points and 2.9 assists per game for Towson to take the top rebound spot on the team. Terry Nolan Jr. has the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 12.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
- James Gibson averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- Towson's leader in steals is Nolan (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Thompson (1.5 per game).
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Jacksonville State
L 72-64
Home
12/2/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 86-65
Home
12/4/2021
Princeton
L 81-79
Away
12/11/2021
Abilene Christian
L 73-56
Away
12/14/2021
Coppin State
W 76-69
Home
1/3/2022
Towson
-
Home
1/5/2022
JMU
-
Home
1/11/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/15/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/17/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
1/20/2022
Elon
-
Home
Towson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Kent State
W 73-58
Away
12/8/2021
Ohio State
L 85-74
Away
12/11/2021
Coppin State
W 89-75
Away
12/14/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 74-64
Home
12/22/2021
Navy
W 69-52
Away
1/3/2022
Drexel
-
Away
1/5/2022
Delaware
-
Away
1/9/2022
Northeastern
-
Home
1/11/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
1/15/2022
Elon
-
Away
1/17/2022
William & Mary
-
Away