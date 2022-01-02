Drexel vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Drexel vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Towson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Drexel vs. Towson

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Drexel vs. Towson

    • The Dragons average 75.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 64.5 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers' 72.8 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 72.9 the Dragons give up.
    • The Dragons make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
    • The Tigers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 45.5% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.

    Drexel Players to Watch

    • The Dragons leader in points and rebounds is James Butler, who scores 14.5 points and grabs 10.3 boards per game.
    • Drexel's best passer is Camren Wynter, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Mate Okros makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dragons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
    • Melik Martin is Drexel's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Amari Williams leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Nicolas Timberlake is the top scorer for the Tigers with 14.5 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his stats.
    • Cameron Holden has a stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.8 points and 2.9 assists per game for Towson to take the top rebound spot on the team. Terry Nolan Jr. has the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 12.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
    • James Gibson averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
    • Towson's leader in steals is Nolan (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Thompson (1.5 per game).

    Drexel Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville State

    L 72-64

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 86-65

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Princeton

    L 81-79

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Abilene Christian

    L 73-56

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Coppin State

    W 76-69

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Towson

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    JMU

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Delaware

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Hofstra

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Elon

    -

    Home

    Towson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Kent State

    W 73-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ohio State

    L 85-74

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Coppin State

    W 89-75

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Navy

    W 69-52

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Drexel

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Delaware

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Northeastern

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Elon

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Towson at Drexel

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy