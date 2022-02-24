Skip to main content

How to Watch Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Drexel Dragons (14-12, 9-7 CAA) host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-8, 13-3 CAA) in a matchup of CAA rivals at Daskalakis Athletic Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

How to Watch Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington

  • The Dragons average 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Seahawks give up.
  • The Seahawks' 71.2 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 70.2 the Dragons give up to opponents.
  • The Dragons make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • The Seahawks' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Dragons have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Camren Wynter leads the Dragons in points and assists per game, scoring 15.3 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
  • James Butler is Drexel's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game.
  • Coletrane Washington leads the Dragons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Melik Martin and Amari Williams lead Drexel on the defensive end, with Martin leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Jaylen Sims collects 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Seahawks, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Mike Okauru records more assists than any other UNC Wilmington teammate with 2.4 per game. He also scores 12.9 points and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Okauru is consistent from three-point range and leads the Seahawks with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Shykeim Phillips with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is James Baker with 1.4 per game.

Drexel Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Hofstra

L 83-73

Home

2/12/2022

Northeastern

W 67-51

Home

2/14/2022

Charleston (SC)

L 79-75

Away

2/17/2022

William & Mary

W 72-57

Away

2/19/2022

Elon

W 71-60

Away

2/24/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

2/26/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Home

UNC Wilmington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Hofstra

L 73-71

Away

2/12/2022

Charleston (SC)

W 85-79

Home

2/14/2022

William & Mary

W 80-73

Home

2/17/2022

Towson

L 79-55

Home

2/19/2022

JMU

W 78-77

Home

2/24/2022

Drexel

-

Away

2/26/2022

Delaware

-

Away

How To Watch

February
24
2022

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
