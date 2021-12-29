Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke at Clemson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Duke goes for its fifth straight win Wednesday afternoon when it travels to Clemson.
    Author:

    Duke hits the road Wednesday afternoon looking to extend its four-game winning streak and pick up its second ACC win. 

    How to Watch Duke at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Duke at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blue Devils have been rolling since getting upset by Ohio State back on Nov. 30. The loss to the Buckeyes is their only loss of the year but dropped them out of the top spot after they had beaten Gonzaga.

    Wednesday afternoon, Duke will look to win its fifth consecutive game and knock off a Clemson team that has won four straight.

    The Tigers host Duke also looking to win their fifth straight game. Last week, Clemson got a big win over Virginia that evened its ACC record to 1-1. That win was the Tigers' fourth in a row and ties their longest winning streak of the year.

    Wednesday, they will look to win five straight for the first time this year as they try to slow down a red-hot Duke team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Duke at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
