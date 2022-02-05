How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

One of the best rivalries in all of sports takes place Saturday evening when Duke heads to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels

The college basketball world gets a treat on Saturday when Duke and North Carolina butt heads in the first of two games this season.

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The two teams have one of the best rivalries and the games are almost always special.

Saturday Duke comes in as the favorite as it has won four straight and is 8-2 in the ACC. The Blue Devils have bounced back from a loss to Florida State two and a half weeks ago to once again take over the top spot in the conference.

Saturday will be their third straight road game, but the first two weren't much of a problem as they took care of both Louisville and Notre Dame.

Getting the third straight road win won't be easy against a North Carolina team who has won four straight.

The Tar Heels were tested on Tuesday against Louisville, but they were able to get the big road win in overtime 90-83. The win improved their ACC record to 8-3 and has them just one game back in the loss column to Duke.

This is a huge game as North Carolina can pull into a first place tie with a win, while Duke can tighten its grip on the top spot if they can get the win.

Expect a lot of fireworks in this one, which should be a great game.

