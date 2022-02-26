Duke looks to stay at the top of the ACC and win its sixth straight game on Saturday at Syracuse.

Duke heads to Syracuse on Saturday night for the second of three straight road games. The Blue Devils won the first matchup 65-61 over Virginia on Wednesday night

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Duke at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped Duke avenge an earlier season loss to the Cavaliers and was its 10th win in the last 11 games.

The Blue Devils are now 24-4 overall and 14-3 in the ACC. They are still a game up on Notre Dame for the top spot in the conference and have a clear path to the regular-season title.

Duke controls its own destiny but must first take care of the pesky Syracuse 2-3 zone on Saturday night

The Orange saw their two-game winning streak end on Wednesday when they lost to Notre Dame 79-69.

The loss was just their second in the last eight games as they try and make a case for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse is now 9-8 in the ACC and 15-13 overall. They have a decent resume but they need some big wins to finish the year. They will get three opportunities to do just that as they play Duke, North Carolina and Miami to finish the regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.