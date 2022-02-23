Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the top teams in the nation, Duke, will be in Virginia today to take on the Cavaliers.

The ACC is always spectacular when it comes to basketball. Tonight, two ACC teams will face off as Virginia hosts Duke.

Both schools are in the top six of the conference standings to this point, with each game becoming even more important as teams get closer to March.

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream Duke at Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke is currently a Top 10 team in the AP Poll, boasting a 23-4 record. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Blue Devils have proven to be a legitimate threat to win it all this season.

Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and A.J. Griffin headline the Blue Devils' talented roster. In a tough conference, Duke will need to stay focused the remainder of the season if it wants to earn a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Virginia is 17-10 this season, going 11-6 in conference play thus far. Being at home will be to the Cavaliers' advantage tonight, as they’ve only lost four games all season at John Paul Jones Arena.

Jayden Gardner is the Cavaliers’ best player, leading the team in both points (15.3) and rebounds (7.1) per game. Currently on the bubble, Virginia needs some big wins down the stretch if it is going to make the NCAA Tournament.

Although he’s had somewhat of an inconsistent season, Banchero is perhaps the most talented player in college basketball. If he’s able to get things going, Duke will be extremely difficult to beat.

Regional restrictions may apply.

