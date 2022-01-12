Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke looks to bounce back from a loss to Miami when it hits the road to visit Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Duke lost its first ACC game of the year Saturday when Miami came to town and upset the Blue Devils 76-74. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped them to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC.

How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Duke at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke has looked like the favorite to win the ACC this year, but the loss to Miami has the team looking vulnerable. Wake Forest is looking to take advantage of that Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons host the Blue Devils on a two-game winning streak after they beat Florida State and Syracuse last week. The back-to-back wins has them 3-2 in the ACC and 13-3 overall.

It has been a surprising run to start the season for Wake Forest, as it went just 6-16 last year.

Wednesday, the Demon Deacons will look to prove that they aren't a fluke and pick up a big upset win of Duke. With a win, they will show that they are ready to compete for the top of the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Duke at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17321968
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at 76ers

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17481052
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Wizards

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17485535
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pacers

3 minutes ago
UMass Lowell Vermont Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Albany at UMass-Lowell in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Oklahoma Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17453865 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
temple
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at Tulsa

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17475526
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17476210
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy