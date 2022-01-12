How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

Duke looks to bounce back from a loss to Miami when it hits the road to visit Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Duke lost its first ACC game of the year Saturday when Miami came to town and upset the Blue Devils 76-74. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped them to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC.

How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Duke at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke has looked like the favorite to win the ACC this year, but the loss to Miami has the team looking vulnerable. Wake Forest is looking to take advantage of that Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons host the Blue Devils on a two-game winning streak after they beat Florida State and Syracuse last week. The back-to-back wins has them 3-2 in the ACC and 13-3 overall.

It has been a surprising run to start the season for Wake Forest, as it went just 6-16 last year.

Wednesday, the Demon Deacons will look to prove that they aren't a fluke and pick up a big upset win of Duke. With a win, they will show that they are ready to compete for the top of the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply.