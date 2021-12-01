Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke at Ohio State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The newly crowned top team in the nation, Duke, will travel to face Big Ten opponent Ohio State on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The No. 1 Duke men's basketball team is undefeated at 7–0 already this season. The Blue Devils' biggest game of the year came last week against then-No. 1 Gonzaga. They ended up beating them by three, 84–81, despite Paolo Banchero only playing half of the game.

    Ohio State is 4–2 on the year. The Buckeyes started out 3–0 before dropping their first game to Xavier 71–65. They then won a big game against No. 25 Seton Hall before dropping another game to Florida 71–68. Now, they enter their biggest contest of the season against Duke.

    How to Watch Duke Blue Devils at Ohio State Buckeyes Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Duke Blue Devils at Ohio State Buckeyes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Duke is led by all-star freshman Banchero, who leads the team in points per game with 18.3 and rebounds per game with 7.6. He also adds on 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

    Ohio State will match him up with forward E.J. Liddell, who is also their best player. He is averaging 22.5 points per game to lead the Buckeyes and 6.2 rebounds. Jamari Wheeler will need to play big minutes as well as he is leading the team in assists with 3.8 per game.

    Duke is projected to win this game by 3.5 points. The Over/Under in this matchup is 148.5 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Duke Blue Devils at Ohio State Buckeyes

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke at Ohio State

    28 seconds ago
    Marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) shoots the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers

    30 minutes ago
    Boise State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Louis at Boise State

    30 minutes ago
    northwestern basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wake Forest

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hawaii at Santa Clara

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy