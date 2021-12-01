How to Watch Duke at Ohio State

The newly crowned top team in the nation, Duke, will travel to face Big Ten opponent Ohio State on Tuesday night.

The No. 1 Duke men's basketball team is undefeated at 7–0 already this season. The Blue Devils' biggest game of the year came last week against then-No. 1 Gonzaga. They ended up beating them by three, 84–81, despite Paolo Banchero only playing half of the game.

Ohio State is 4–2 on the year. The Buckeyes started out 3–0 before dropping their first game to Xavier 71–65. They then won a big game against No. 25 Seton Hall before dropping another game to Florida 71–68. Now, they enter their biggest contest of the season against Duke.

How to Watch Duke Blue Devils at Ohio State Buckeyes Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Duke is led by all-star freshman Banchero, who leads the team in points per game with 18.3 and rebounds per game with 7.6. He also adds on 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Ohio State will match him up with forward E.J. Liddell, who is also their best player. He is averaging 22.5 points per game to lead the Buckeyes and 6.2 rebounds. Jamari Wheeler will need to play big minutes as well as he is leading the team in assists with 3.8 per game.

Duke is projected to win this game by 3.5 points. The Over/Under in this matchup is 148.5

