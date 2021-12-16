Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Jalen Hawkins (24) shoots in front oof Appalachian State Mountaineers guard Donovan Gregory (11) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Jalen Hawkins (24) shoots in front oof Appalachian State Mountaineers guard Donovan Gregory (11) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (8-1) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Appalachian State

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Appalachian State

    • The Blue Devils record 85.3 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 58.0 the Mountaineers give up.
    • The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 65.0 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
    • The Mountaineers have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.1 points and 7.2 boards per game.
    • Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 5.0 per game while also scoring 17.0 points per contest.
    • Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Adrian Delph racks up 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Mountaineers.
    • The Appalachian State leaders in rebounding and assists are James Lewis with 5.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.2 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Michael Almonacy with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game).
    • Delph averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
    • Appalachian State's leader in steals is Donovan Gregory with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Delph with 0.6 per game.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    W 88-55

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    W 107-81

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    W 84-81

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    L 71-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 103-62

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Miami

    -

    Home

    Appalachian State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Vermont

    L 65-63

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hartford

    W 69-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Boyce

    W 90-29

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Furman

    L 73-65

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Erskine

    W 69-44

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    South Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Troy

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Appalachian State at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) skates away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) looks to score as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defend the net in the third period of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    50 seconds ago
    suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Suns

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) reacts after being fouled at the basket by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy