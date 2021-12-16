How to Watch Duke vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (8-1) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. Appalachian State
- The Blue Devils record 85.3 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 58.0 the Mountaineers give up.
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 65.0 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
- The Mountaineers have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.1 points and 7.2 boards per game.
- Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 5.0 per game while also scoring 17.0 points per contest.
- Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Adrian Delph racks up 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Mountaineers.
- The Appalachian State leaders in rebounding and assists are James Lewis with 5.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.2 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Michael Almonacy with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game).
- Delph averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
- Appalachian State's leader in steals is Donovan Gregory with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Delph with 0.6 per game.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Lafayette
W 88-55
Home
11/22/2021
Citadel
W 107-81
Home
11/26/2021
Gonzaga
W 84-81
Away
11/30/2021
Ohio State
L 71-66
Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
W 103-62
Home
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/29/2021
Clemson
-
Away
1/1/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/4/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/8/2022
Miami
-
Home
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Vermont
L 65-63
Home
11/29/2021
Hartford
W 69-59
Home
12/1/2021
Boyce
W 90-29
Home
12/10/2021
Furman
L 73-65
Away
12/13/2021
Erskine
W 69-44
Home
12/16/2021
Duke
-
Away
12/21/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/30/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
1/1/2022
UL Monroe
-
Home
1/6/2022
South Alabama
-
Away
1/8/2022
Troy
-
Away