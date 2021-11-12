Nov 11, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish (2) shoots over Army Black Knights guard Josh Caldwell (0) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) hit the court against the Army Black Knights (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Army

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Duke vs. Army

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were 6.5 more points than the Black Knights gave up (69.5).

The Black Knights' 71.7 points per game last year were only 0.4 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

The Blue Devils made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Black Knights allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

The Black Knights' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils gave up to their opponents (45.6%).

Duke Players to Watch

Matthew Hurt scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.1 boards per game last season.

Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.

Hurt hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Goldwire and Mark Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Goldwire averaging 2.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Army Players to Watch

Josh Caldwell put up 12.6 points per game last season to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Nick Finke averaged 6.0 boards per game and Jalen Rucker dished out 2.7 assists per game.

Lonnie Grayson hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Caldwell averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Charlie Peterson collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Kentucky W 79-71 Home 11/12/2021 Army - Home 11/13/2021 Campbell - Home 11/16/2021 Gardner-Webb - Home 11/19/2021 Lafayette - Home 11/22/2021 Citadel - Home 11/26/2021 Gonzaga - Away

Army Schedule