    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish (2) shoots over Army Black Knights guard Josh Caldwell (0) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) hit the court against the Army Black Knights (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Army

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Army

    • Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were 6.5 more points than the Black Knights gave up (69.5).
    • The Black Knights' 71.7 points per game last year were only 0.4 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
    • The Blue Devils made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Black Knights allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
    • The Black Knights' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils gave up to their opponents (45.6%).

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Matthew Hurt scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.1 boards per game last season.
    • Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.
    • Hurt hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Goldwire and Mark Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Goldwire averaging 2.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Army Players to Watch

    • Josh Caldwell put up 12.6 points per game last season to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
    • Nick Finke averaged 6.0 boards per game and Jalen Rucker dished out 2.7 assists per game.
    • Lonnie Grayson hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Caldwell averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Charlie Peterson collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kentucky

    W 79-71

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Campbell

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    Army Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    SUNY-New Paltz

    W 83-52

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marist

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Army at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

