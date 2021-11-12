Publish date:
How to Watch Duke vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) hit the court against the Army Black Knights (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Duke vs. Army
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Duke vs. Army
- Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were 6.5 more points than the Black Knights gave up (69.5).
- The Black Knights' 71.7 points per game last year were only 0.4 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
- The Blue Devils made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Black Knights allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- The Black Knights' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils gave up to their opponents (45.6%).
Duke Players to Watch
- Matthew Hurt scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.1 boards per game last season.
- Jordan Goldwire averaged 3.9 assists per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.
- Hurt hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Goldwire and Mark Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Goldwire averaging 2.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Army Players to Watch
- Josh Caldwell put up 12.6 points per game last season to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Nick Finke averaged 6.0 boards per game and Jalen Rucker dished out 2.7 assists per game.
- Lonnie Grayson hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Caldwell averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Charlie Peterson collected 0.5 blocks per contest.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kentucky
W 79-71
Home
11/12/2021
Army
-
Home
11/13/2021
Campbell
-
Home
11/16/2021
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
11/19/2021
Lafayette
-
Home
11/22/2021
Citadel
-
Home
11/26/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
Army Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
SUNY-New Paltz
W 83-52
Home
11/12/2021
Duke
-
Away
11/13/2021
Hartford
-
Home
11/17/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
11/20/2021
La Salle
-
Away
11/24/2021
Wagner
-
Home
11/27/2021
Marist
-
Home
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Army at Duke
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)