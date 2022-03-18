Skip to main content

How to Watch First Round: Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 seeded Cal State Fullerton will take on the Paulo Banchero and No. 2 seeded Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cal State Fullerton got to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big West Conference, beating Long Beach State in the championship game. The Titans finished their season 18-10 this year.

In the past decade, only six No. 15 seeds have beaten a No. 2 seed, including Lehigh who beat Duke in 2012 as No. 15 and No. 2 seeds.

How to Watch First Round: Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the First Round: Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke finished its season with a disappointing loss to North Carolina at home in Coach K's last game. The Blue Devils then finished the ACC Tournament with a loss to Virginia Tech, who won four games in four days to win one of the hardest conferences in college basketball.

Despite that, they still got the No. 2 seed nod. The Blue Devils have been led by Paolo Banchero, who averaged a team-high 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also added 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.

Duke is projected to win this game and move onto the Round of 32 with a favored spread of -18.5 points and a -3000 money line. Cal State Fullerton's money line is +1300 and the Over/Under line is 146.5 total points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Senators

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at 76ers

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy