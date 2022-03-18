No. 15 seeded Cal State Fullerton will take on the Paulo Banchero and No. 2 seeded Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cal State Fullerton got to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big West Conference, beating Long Beach State in the championship game. The Titans finished their season 18-10 this year.

In the past decade, only six No. 15 seeds have beaten a No. 2 seed, including Lehigh who beat Duke in 2012 as No. 15 and No. 2 seeds.

How to Watch First Round: Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Duke finished its season with a disappointing loss to North Carolina at home in Coach K's last game. The Blue Devils then finished the ACC Tournament with a loss to Virginia Tech, who won four games in four days to win one of the hardest conferences in college basketball.

Despite that, they still got the No. 2 seed nod. The Blue Devils have been led by Paolo Banchero, who averaged a team-high 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also added 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.

Duke is projected to win this game and move onto the Round of 32 with a favored spread of -18.5 points and a -3000 money line. Cal State Fullerton's money line is +1300 and the Over/Under line is 146.5 total points.

